Rickenbacker plan fails to recognize reality of traffic needs to and from island

Honorable Daniella Levine Cava / Mayor, Miami-Dade County

Honorable Jose “Pepe” Diaz / Chair, Miami-Dade County Commission

Honorable Raquel Regalado / Commissioner, Miami-Dade County

Re: Request for Proposals No. RFP-01982 to Develop, Maintain and Operate the Rickenbacker and Venetian Causeway and Associated Recreational Elements

Madame Mayor, Mr. Chairman and Commissioners:

I write in support of Commissioner Heyman’s resolution to separate the Rickenbacker Causeway from the Venetian Causeway and to suggest the need to “pause” and revisit the above referenced Request for Proposals (RFP).

As reported in the media, the RFP appears to be a sole source bid, negotiated to reflect the views of one bidder after that bidder’s lengthy private negotiations with County staff. It mandates a series of sweeping public policy decisions never publicly debated or publicly adopted. It proposes privatization of an important public road and bridge system serving hundreds of thousands of people. It does not seek design concepts to address identifiable goals, but rather dictates design decisions. Offering wishful-thinking as a transportation solution, it describes the current condition of the Causeway as the Parks Department wishes it was rather than what it is, and then uses wishful thinking to justify making it worse than it is. Incorrectly concluding that improved service to one constituency can only be met by reducing services to others – who ironically are likely expected to have to pay for the reduction in their service – the RFP mandates a design that would replicate historically congested traffic conditions remediated in the mid-1980’s. Intended to create safe multi-modal improvements on the Causeway - a good idea in my view - it proposes that the thousands of cyclists attracted to the Causeway will reach at the end of the planned improvements a six-foot wide green strip inches from a heavily travelled highway through Crandon Park. What do the thousands of cyclists do when reaching that point? There is no plan.

Finally, any private entity seeking to acquire control of the Causeway is going to see toll revenues as wholly insufficient to justify the massive project that is envisioned. While the public will correctly see toll increases as the means to support the project, simple economics will not allow that to work. That can only mean an expectation for a very substantial amount of capital coming from some other source, likely federal and state infrastructure funds coming to the County. Allowing a private venture to gain control of the Causeway supported by public revenue sources I suggest is not good public policy.

The RFP included the City of Miami, the City of Miami Beach and the Village of Key Biscayne as stakeholders subject to the cone of silence. That effectively hamstrings their ability to meaningfully participate in critical public policy decisions important to their citizens, and imposes upon them the obligation to work in a process where all the decisions will be made in secret. That is difficult to reconcile with the requirements of open government embodied in the Florida Constitution and the County’s Charter.

Creation of the RFP was accomplished in a very non-public process, made worse as the approach of the RFP to the Rickenbacker Causeway is deeply troubling, reflecting a lack of understanding of the Causeway and its history and a failure to properly consider or publicly balance the needs and interests of the many constituencies the Causeway exists to serve.

This is an extremely important issue. Indeed, it is not possible to overstate the importance of the Rickenbacker Causeway to the people of Miami-Dade County. Some of the most important public lands in the County are located on Key Biscayne, on Virginia Key and adjacent to the Causeway itself. The Causeway is the only means of access and egress for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the public parks, those who routinely access the adjacent commercial and educational facilities and the thousands who make Key Biscayne their home or place of work. Safe and efficient vehicular access is a matter of more than public convenience. It is a matter of public health and safety as was too frequently demonstrated when prior to 1985 and the opening of the Powell Bridge, a hopelessly congested Causeway on weekends and holidays made emergency vehicle access nearly impossible and stacked up exhaust belching motor vehicles for hours in standstill conditions.

For decades, the County used millions in Causeway revenues to support a variety of other and wholly unrelated County projects without establishing a “sinking fund” to replace structures when they reached the end of their useful life. The greatest example of that is the Bear Cut Bridge – the only ocean facing bridge under the administration of County government – which is supported by a foundation completed in 1947 (and two later add-on foundations). The bridge has been found by the County’s own engineers to be at considerable risk of failure in any storm wind conditions exceeding 100 mph – a Category 2 storm event. And the most recent inspection, as listed in BridgeReports.com, recommends “replacement of bridge or other structures because of substandard load carrying capacity…” The Bear Cut Bridge is a potential Surfside problem. The West Bridge is in deplorable condition and the Powell Bridge also has serious deficiencies as it nears its 40 year mark.

On most weekdays and most weekend and holiday days, vehicular access and egress to Key Biscayne and Virginia Key is convenient. The exception are days where an event on Virginia Key creates start/stop traffic on Virginia Key that backs up cars, trucks and busses all the way south to Cape Florida State Park.

Clearly, there is pressure to increase the use of Virginia Key making it increasingly likely that the pre-1985 traffic conditions will return.

I have heard that the Seaquarium is revisiting plans to create a water theme park and a hotel. If Seaquarium is allowed to expand its activities in the current road configuration with signalized intersections it would shut down the entire Causeway. The City of Miami has long looked at its vast properties on Virginia Key as a huge untapped resource. The occasional concert on the City of Miami’s property demonstrates the consequence to the entire road system of increased congestion on Virginia Key. The County’s Parks and Open Space Department seeks to expand public access to the beaches along the Virginia Key portion of the Causeway – surely a worthwhile objective, albeit one that will also increase vehicular traffic.

The RFP describes the Causeway as enjoying a “heritage and scenic street character.” It is, in fact, a major highway that, according to Miami-Dade itself, moves 15 million vehicles per year at highway speeds. Efforts to slow traffic to fit the idyllic image fails to recognize the demand that arises from what Cape Florida State Park is and what Crandon Park used to be and could again be in the future.

Singularly and collectively, all of these increased uses of Virginia Key land will detract from access and egress to Key Biscayne, its parks and the Village. If there is to be an RFP, it should invite bidders to propose designs that would allow free flowing traffic to and from Key Biscayne over Virginia Key as well as anticipating greater traffic volumes and assure safe multi-modal uses. An RFP should seek identification of funding sources for improvements that would be of particular benefit to the Miami-Dade, the Village of Key Biscayne, the City of Miami, the State of Florida, and the various users of the Causeway. For example, if the Village of Key Biscayne wants to preserve free flowing traffic on holidays and weekends, it should be asked to contribute. Similarly, if the City of Miami wants to better utilize Virginia Key it should contribute as well.

The RFP should include a proposed schedule for implementing improvements, as all cannot be done at once. While it should be obvious that a new Bear Cut Bridge should receive the highest priority, a design for replacement of the Bear Cut Bridge should include design improvements in the one-mile segment of the Causeway between the Powell Bridge and Bear Cut that recognize that it is not -- and will not be in this stretch of road -- a “heritage and scenic street.” In Crandon Park, a new Bridge should include a plan for grade-separated access/egress for motor vehicles and trailered vessels into the Crandon Marina to address the problem of long trailers undertaking to cross over a major road to reach the other side.

The RFP’s particular focus on cycling is admirable and reflects in my view good public policy. It errs, however, by dictating how that need should be met and errs in implying that a safe and desirable facility for cycling must be at the expense of efficient motor vehicle access/egress to Key Biscayne, its parks and the Village itself. Those interests should not be competitive. An RFP that seeks design solutions to achieve worthy goals would be appropriate. One written in private meetings that dictates a single possible design is not.

Most importantly, the RFP has another huge problem for which no solution has been advanced. Creating a new cycling system that attracts thousands of cyclists to travel over the Causeway onto the highway through Crandon Park as the road system as currently configured is unsound policy. If the RFP is going to require designs intended to increase the volume of cyclists – a position I applaud -- it must also require proposals for how that increased volume of use will be addressed within Crandon Park and in the municipal streets of the Village, neither of which are currently designed to handle that.

The RFP should not presume privatization nor continue to include language that would effectively preclude government stakeholders from participating in creation of a public solution to design the Causeway, finance it and operate it. For example, while the free flow of traffic on Virginia Key benefits every constituent, it is particularly important to the Village of Key Biscayne, to the State of Florida and to the City of Miami. Because toll revenues are not sufficient today to fund the magnitude of necessary improvements, and because at some point higher tolls will reduce volume and lower revenues, it would not be unreasonable to seek support from those governmental entities. Obviously, a bid by public actors would have to be supported by a team of engineers, land planners, park planners, architects, road and bridge contractors, general contractors and others.

Finally, this letter is not intended to disrespect Bernard Zyscovich and the admirable work he has done for so many years to present the Rickenbacker Causeway as a place where cyclists and pedestrians can enjoy a unique experience. I consider him a friend and applaud his dedication, disagreeing with him only to the extent that his plans, in my view, balance one set of interests to the detriment of others. I believe all of those interests can be equally served.

In writing this letter, I do not speak for anyone but myself but believe the views expressed here are widely shared. I do not intend this letter to present an exhaustive analysis of the problems posed by the RFP or all of the means necessary to make it better. I suggest Miami-Dade go back to the drawing board and engage in a very public process.

Respectfully,

Fausto B. Gomez