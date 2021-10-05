Rickenbacker RFP resolution set for today’s County Commission meeting; will it be “tweaked” or changed?

What will happen when the Request for Proposal (RFP) which would privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway is open for discussion at today’s Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners?

The controversial RFP, which is some way has unified the island community, is set to be discussed by the Commissioners at 3 p.m. today. The Village is providing transportation to those interested on attending. There are still some slots available.

Up for discussion, is a resolution directing Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to revise the RFP’s “design, build, finance, operation and Maintenance” and remove the Venetian Causeway from the RFP.

The change would not provide additional time for responses.

The present deadline calls for submissions to be in by December 13. District 7 County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents Key Biscayne, has requested that the deadline be extended to March 2022.

The resolution to remove the Venetian Causeways from the privatization proposal mentions that the “County has received numerous requests from residents, businesses and elected leaders in the County seeking to have the Venetian Causeway excluded.”

At a sunshine meeting last week, which included the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz, both Cava and Regalado pushed for changes to the RFP but Diaz seemed not to be in favor of major changes to the proposal, but was open for “tweaking” details of the RFP.

“We are too far into the process,” Diaz said last Wednesday.

Last week, the Village of Key Biscayne Council passed a resolution asking the County to "immediately rescind" the RFP and start "collaborative process" regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway.