A stunning rainbow and a beautiful sunset provided the perfect backdrop for Saturday's Travers Stakes at Saratoga, N.Y.

But, for Kentucky Derby winner Mage, it just wasn't a perfect afternoon.

The 3-year-old horse, co-owned by Key Biscayne native Ramiro Restrepo, struggled at the start, getting squeezed from his Post 4 position in the seven-horse field and, although he made a brief push before the halfway point in the 1¼-mile race, it just wasn't meant to be.

Mage finished last in the 154th running of the Mid-Summer Derby, his worst placing in his six career starts.

Meanwhile, Javier Castellanos, who rode Mage to the Kentucky Derby championship in May, won his seventh Travers Stakes, this time aboard Belmont winner Archangelo, the second favorite behind Forte.

Mage opened at 4-1 and went off at 9-2 in the star-studded field.

Restrepo and his team decided to go with jockey Luis Saez this time, but the famed jockey suffered injuries when his mount suffered a cardiac arrest and crashed through the rail and passed away earlier in the week during a race at Saratoga Race Course.

So, in came Frenchman Flavien Prat, who rode Country House to victory in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. But it was obvious something was bothering Mage at the start, pulling his head to the side before finally settling in. However, the pack out front was just too fast.

Archangelo, trained by Jena Antonucci, the first woman to train a Belmont champion and now the second female to prevail in the Travers, won the race. That horse was followed by 12-1 long-shot Disarm and Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice in the show position.

Mage, Preakness winner National Treasure, nor favored Forte could crack the Top 3.

In Mage's five starts, all in the past seven months, he has placed fourth in the Fountain of Youth; second in the Florida Derby; first in the Kentucky Derby; third in the Preakness; and second in the Haskell.

The Travers Stakes is the oldest stakes race for 3-year-old horses in the U.S. and is named for William R. Travers, the president of the old Saratoga Racing Association.