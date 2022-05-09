Ride of Silence event will honor cyclists injured or killed on public roads, raise awareness of riding danger

Cyclists who were seriously injured or killed at the hands of careless drivers in Miami-Dade County will be honored during the annual Ride of Silence event on May 18.

The event is intended to raise awareness of the dangers cyclists face on public roadways.

This will be the 19th year for the Ride, which started when bicycle advocates from across the US, 48 countries and seven continents gathered to commemorate cyclists and raise money for those injured in near fatal accidents.

The free event, which is held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness of the rights cyclists have to the public roadways. Miami-Dade County joined the efforts in 2005 to help local cycling advocates encourage drivers to use caution when cyclists are sharing the same roadways.

The May 18 event will start at 6 p.m. in Crandon Park Marina, 4000 Crandon Blvd, The ceremony will feature speeches from various elected officials and cycling advocates, followed by the Silent Ride at 7 p.m. – two laps on Crandon Boulevard no faster than 12 mph in a silent procession with a police escort.

In 2003, cyclist Chris Phelan organized the first Ride of Silence in Dallas after his friend Larry Schwartz was hit and killed by the mirror of a passing bus.That first Ride of Silence drew 1,000 cyclists through word of mouth.

The cyclists’ ride was emotional as many occasionally wiping away a tear or patting a friend on the back.

Phelan thought the ride was a one-time event, but word quickly spread and other cyclists contacted him making it an annual event in local communities.

Keith, who lives in the City of Miami, will take part in the Silent Ride event for the second consecutive year.

He said a friend was hit by a car while riding in Broward County. He survived but still suffers from injuries to his legs, arms and back.

The driver was contrite, and offered to pay his medical bills.

But Besserman said the accident could've been prevented if the driver was careful and aware.

“It was unfortunate, but that’s the danger cyclists endure each time we're out on the road,” he said. “We shouldn't have to worry while enjoying cycling.”

For more information about the Silent Ride, contact Sue Kawalerski, Bike305 Manager, at (305) 978-2233, or James Martincak, Miami-Dade County, Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department Office at (305) 361-2833.