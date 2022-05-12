Electric scooter and electric bicycle riders on Key Biscayne will be the focus of safety education and possible citations as a crackdown on what is being viewed as dangerous driving habits will begin hitting the road.

Police Chief Frank Sousa, addressing city leaders at Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, said his officers are limited to what they can do on county-owned Crandon Boulevard, making it difficult to draft an ordinance to perhaps ban those bikes from the main roadway.

For now, Sousa wants to direct his focus to those not wearing helmets and those bikes with multiple riders, as well as continuing the education process already begun in schools. It will be similar to the golf cart educational process from earlier this year.

“I'm super disappointed in what we can do,” Council member Allison McCormick said. “We’re waiting for a terrible tragedy. I see really, really young kids on them. These things (probably) weigh 47 pounds; some of these kids aren’t even 47 pounds ... and the handlebars are at their eyes.

“I know it’s not going to make me popular with my kids at school ... but we have to find a way to regulate them.”

Village Attorney Chad Friedman said some of the devices might actually be mopeds or other types of devices, all treated separately in state laws.

The consensus of the Council was to reach out to Miami-Dade County officials to see if these types of bikes -- which are legally not allowed in bike lanes or on sidewalks -- could be banned on traffic-heavy Crandon Boulevard.

Sousa was reluctant to enforce the sidewalk or bike path issue, since doing that would only put the scooters and e-bikes on the main road.

“If you ask me, this is where I lose sleep,” Sousa said. “It's this ... it’s a complex issue. We're going to train our officers this week, then we’ll start issuing citations (in particular, at Village Green and the side streets). We have to do something now to figure out the remedies and get direction.”

Councilman Luis Lauredo said he thought the Village should take full power and enact an ordinance, regardless, and “let the chips fall where they may. This one frightens me the most. I've been fighting for the (flashing) red light (on Crandon) and it didn’t go anywhere ... As policy makers, we ought to push on the envelope and let the courts decide.

“We've got an immediate responsibility to do something ... “The only education (necessary) is to the parents. To me, it’s repulsive ... I don’t think we have the time (to educate the kids in schools on this subject).”

Vice Mayor Brett Moss agreed, saying: “This is the most dangerous thing we have going on in the Village. Banning anything, to me, is a last resort but ... like Luis said, we’re running out of time ... It is a disaster that is going to happen. Banning things, I don’t like to do, but it’s very important we consider this one.”

Council members voted unanimously to approve Chief Sousa's method of getting a handle on the situation.