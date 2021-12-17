Bah, Humbug! Rise in positive COVID cases are bringing back memories of event 2020 cancellations and safety requirements.

On Friday, there were 8,785 new statewide COVID-19 cases recorded, the largest one-day report since Sept. 19, according to a South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The Friday Nighters event, featuring Christmas carolers, at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club was canceled as the COVID-19 positivity rate on the island climbed to 10% this week.

Reports of residents testing positive — more than 800 people stood in line Thursday for Rapid PCR tests at the Curative site on Village Green — has led not only to a mask mandate for city employees, but now businesses such as the Yacht Club and Islander News are requiring employees and guests to wear masks while on premises.

Saturday’s breakfast and the Sunday Sundowners gathering also are canceled this weekend at the members-only Yacht Club, which hosted its holiday boat parade last Saturday.

The Cookies and Hot Cocoa event at Virginia Key Beach Park, on Saturday from 2-7 p.m., is still on. Photos with Santa are from 4-6 p.m.; an ugly sweater contest is at 5.

The Seabirds on the Bay full moon cruise takes place Saturday at Crandon Park Marina from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

At the Ritz-Carlton, the Sunday Lounge Party takes place from 2 p.m. until sunset at Dune Burgers on the Beach.

Masks are being enforced at other area gatherings, such as the Dec. 24 Girls Night Out Passover at the Ritz-Carlton.

The Radio Music Hall Rockettes Christmas Spectacular in New York City canceled all Friday performances after vaccinated members of the orchestra tested positive.

We suggest you contact the venue before you head out in case of plans change or new requirements, such as mask mandates.