Ritz GM Ferland honors long-ime staffers and KB community on 20th anniversary of luxury resort

After a challenging 2020, including being closed from March to June due to the COVID pandemic, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne property is bouncing back strong and ready to celebrate its 20-year anniversary this month.

Twenty-three “Ladies and Gentlemen” of the Ritz who were present on that opening day in July 2001 are still employed at the key’s iconic luxury resort. As he prepared to honor those 23 staff members, Islander News had a chance to sit with Mark Ferland, the Ritz’s General Manager since 2016, to talk about what makes this anniversary special.

Islander News (IN). Feeling the “high” celebrating such a significant milestone on the heels of such a challenging 2020 pandemic year?

Mark Ferland (MF). The most challenging thing was dealing with so much unknown. The first thing our ownership did was develop a plan to take care of our employees, and while we had to issue furloughs, we maintained their health insurance and benefits. And then we did not know what the post-pandemic luxury travel was going market was going to look like

IN. Members of the staff at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne are referred to as “Ladies and Gentlemen” and not your usual “team members” or employees. What are the roots of that definition? Impact on staff’s morale?

MF. The foundation starts with the initial training, where we go over our creed and employee promise. We create an environment where we should treat each other as we treat our guests, with mutual respect. For us, it is all about culture and values --the family values we grew up with.

IN. We think it is remarkable that 23 Ladies and Gentlemen who were here on that first day of operations are still part of the operations. What does that say about the work environment at the Key Biscayne property?

MF. Not only are there 23 still here with us, but many are still with the brand and have grown and work other properties. We take a lot of pride in our work environment, and to us, our Ladies and Gentlemen are our most important resource to deliver memorable guest experiences. Because of this, we’ve had success filling open positions and enjoyed low employee turnover.

We have been fortunate to always have a strong team who display a strong and positive spirit, and have helped us navigate recoveries, not only from the pandemic, but from hurricanes. I’m looking forward to celebrating their spirit, heart and soul.

IN. How many Ladies and Gentlemen are part of today’s Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne team? How does that compare to the size of the team that opened the property back in July 2001?

MF. Right now, about 300 and we’ve been able to rehire everyone who was furlough and wanted to return. During peak season, December to April, we can grow that number past 350.

IN. As a team builder, is there a certain background or trait that flows through the people you and your team hire to be part of the Key Biscayne Ritz-Carlton?

MF. With some exceptions, we prefer to hire those with no hospitality industry experience. We conduct three interviews in our hiring process, and I spend time with each hire. We look for certain behavioral traits in our interviewing process, things that will translate into helping us in creating memorable guest experiences. At times, we might redirect an applicant to another position we think they will be more suited for than the one they applied.

IN. You recently completed a big renovation project. What can you share as to what that entailed and new amenities that were added?

MF. With so many new luxury hotels in Miami, we had to keep up. The recent renovations – we have reimagined every customer-facing part of the resort – were part of a 2017 master plan to continue making us a premium guest destination.

We have redone both pools and created the popular splash pad for kids and have redesigned all 300 guest rooms. There have been many behind the scenes improvements as well which makes us more efficient and improves the work environment for our Ladies and Gentlemen.

IN. Since your arrival in the Key Biscayne market in 2016, what has been the biggest change you’ve noticed in consumer behavior, or expectations?

MF. Luxury travelers have become more seasoned with higher expectations, with many unexpressed wishes and needs. It challenges us to deliver on those behaviors and we empower our Ladies and Gentlemen to help create those guest memories.

Also, we are now getting multi-generational travelers and it seems the short-term nature of booking has been a trend.

IN. “The Ritz,” as it is simply referred to by locals, has a special relationship with your property. What can the Key Biscayne community look forward to in the future?

MF. First and foremost, I want to take this opportunity to thank the Village of Key Biscayne and the community for their support over 20 years. We would not have been as successful without it. We love being part of this community we are so fond of and take a lot of pride in being the island’s largest employer.

We will continue to offer a creative agenda and services for our local guests who support our restaurants, spa and our events, with a large portion of those targeting our local community.

I’m also looking forward to celebrating not only these 23 Ladies and Gentlemen who are still here after 20 years, but all 300 of them who help us, on a daily basis, to create so many special memories for our local and visiting guests.