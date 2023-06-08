Rod Bustamante – Mr. B – leaves a legacy of love as he departs the St. Agnes Academy community

Spiritually speaking, "what comes around, goes around" only instills a positive context when it comes to Rodrigo "Rod" Bustamante.

After 33 years as a teacher, dean, coach, and more at Key Biscayne's St. Agnes Academy, the payback has begun to roll in for the affectionately described "Poppa Bear."

Last week, students, teachers, and parents -- many from years bygone -- gathered inside the Spencer Center for the naming of the new basketball court in his honor. A GoFundMe page for Mr. B's farewell dream fishing trip has also been set up, reaching more than half of Monday morning's desired $15,000 goal.

Now, on Friday, just hours after school lets out for summer, a public party will take place at the Key Biscayne Beach Club starting at 6:30 p.m. to honor Mr. B for all he's accomplished and the lives he has impacted at the PreK-3 through 8th-grade school.

Bustamante, 65, said seeing the gymnasium full of current and former students brought tears to his eyes.

"Few people will ever get to feel that honor and that moment of gratitude that kind of hits you in the heart," Bustamante said. "I'm grateful, appreciative, and overwhelmed. There's a bunch of kids screaming your name and hugging you around your knees. It's special.

"I've been here a long time (since 1990) ... I've seen many people come through St. Agnes, and we've given them a moment of appreciation. Now, I'm (on) the court. ... Never would I think that anyone would call me 'Mister' or see my photo on something other than a Wanted poster. It's my greatest honor to have come this far."

When he first began teaching at St. Agnes, Bustamante would ride his bike, not for exercise, but out of necessity, as life's plans didn't go as expected. But, St. Agnes is where he taught his students important life lessons and carefully disciplined them, if needed.

"With my longevity, many of the kids I taught are now married, and I'm teaching their kids!" Bustamante said. "Now, when I see those parents, I still treat them as 14-year-olds because I yelled at them back then. But, it's all in jest and fun."

St. Agnes also is where he met his wife, Patty (now the assistant principal at Belen Jesuit), proposing to her during the morning prayer one spring morning on the plaza's steps as a choir of student "angels" sang.

"I'll never forget that," said former St. Agnes Principal Sheila Cruse, who retired in 2010 after a 20-year stint at the helm.

Now relaxing in the mountains of Tennessee, Cruse said she still has "fond, loving memories" of the school and Mr. B.

"He is one of a kind, one of those rare people born to teach," Cruse said. "He approaches the whole concept of education and helping form young people with an incredible passion.

"There really aren't enough words to express what an amazing man, an amazing teacher, a great colleague he is ... He has been, all these years, the spirit of St. Agnes Academy, kind of like a pied piper who gets them enthused about anything. It's remarkable to think about the number of kids he has changed for the better. I'm confident there are hundreds."

'He's a Poppa Bear'

Beth Alzola has taught at St. Agnes since 2000, and her two daughters, Gabriella and Sofia, studied under Mr. B.

"Everything he does, he does with enthusiasm, for the love for the students," she said, remembering a young Mr. B running around the island barefooted, "like most of us did."

"He's a Poppa Bear ... his discipline method comes with love and understanding."

Alzola said Bustamante coached sports teams and served as a chaperone for school dances. At the top of all the fundraisers he spearheaded was the Miracle on Harbor Drive, "where they'd get about 500 turkeys, and the kids would prepare Thanksgiving bags, everything a family would need," and they'd be delivered to the needy, particularly to migrants in the Redlands area.

Cristi Mendia, a former parent, teacher, and Assistant Principal at the school, said she hadn't stopped crying upon learning Mr. B was leaving. He taught her two daughters.

"It's so sad," she said. "His spirit, enthusiasm, and his love for the school and students ... he wants to make the experience for each child unique and memorable, and pretty much achieves it. (With Friday's party) we want him to feel how special he was and the love we have for him."

She said one particular event Bustamante would host was Family Night for the graduating kids and their parents. "You go in with the expectations of having a great time, and you walk out in disbelief on how wonderful the night was," she said.

Her husband, Jorge, a physician, former Council member, and co-founder of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, grew up with Bustamante in the '60s and '70s.

They were among a handful of Key Rats who attended Key Biscayne Elementary. They later traveled across the Rickenbacker Causeway to study at Belen Jesuit, "where it was Key Rats vs. Calle Ocho, and we had to defend ourselves," Bustamante said, jokingly. "But, we all got a great education and no regrets."

Jorge Mendia said these celebrations honor all Mr. B did for the kids and the school. “Just about every extracurricular activity. He coached soccer, volleyball, flag football. All the charitable work, like the Thanksgiving Food Drive," he said. "Taking kids to watch Marlins games or Heat games, with three or four buses. He was in charge of the eighth grade. That class was always his baby. All those kids looked at him as a mentor."

Mr. B's extracurricular activities included getting kids interested in competing in the Christopher Columbus Academic Olympics.

"We had quite a streak going," Cruse said.

From Cuba to the Key

Bustamante's family was among the first Cubans who moved to Key Biscayne – in 1966 – and have been a part of the community ever since. Sisters Caro Portela and Sari Martinez still live on the island with their families.

"Back in the '60s, we were sent from Cuba to Milwaukee," Bustamante recalled. "My dad was a doctor (a renowned cardiologist), and he was sent to the Veterans' Hospital there."

They stayed for about six years, through snow and blizzards, "but my dad knew the kids were losing their heritage, not being able to speak Spanish and, well, just being Cuban," he said.

So, his dad moved the family to the Miami area and discovered Key Biscayne, and went to work at Mercy Hospital.

"We came sight unseen," Bustamante said. "It was kind of similar to Cuba because of the beaches."

And, with a small group of Cubans in place, they found their middle ground, living in one of the original Mackle houses.

Bustamante attended Tulane University to study pre-med, but the "scientific equations" were a bit much, so he studied Business and had several jobs in that field. But, when things weren't going as planned, he chucked it all, moved back to Key Biscayne with his parents, and began taking teaching courses to get his degree.

"You need to find a purpose, and I was lucky in life," he said. "It's like I made a 360 and made a decision I'll never regret."

Once hired at St. Agnes, he'd ride his bike from his family's home on Harbor Court. “It was kind of like a jump-start to (my) life riding my bike to school. But those were simpler days."

Being faithful is his faith

At St. Agnes, Bustamante has had many roles, but this past year he's been teaching the ever-evolving, ever-challenging Social Studies classes in 6th and 8th grades.

"If you tell it as a story ... some people like it, and some people don't," he said. "Today, there are too many distractions. Focus on what's important. Be happy, tell a couple of jokes, make sure your family is secure, and live your life! Look at what's important, like this community, and (be thankful) for what we have."

Teaching at a Catholic school, Bustamante is not a priest or a member of the clergy.

"My faith is that I am a faithful person," he said, pointing to his long list of service projects, such as feeding the homeless, hosting toy drives and Veteran's Day collections, and feeding the needy on Thanksgiving Day. "I joke with people that I'll get to heaven through the Pearly Gates, but it might be through the service elevator in the back."

The school has honored Bustamante numerous times, but one recognition stands out for him: Being the first honoree of the Giving Tree Award, a special community recognition as part of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce's Good Neighbor awards.

One of his former students, Emilia Lapadula Mendía, a 2006 graduate of St. Agnes and now a teacher at the school, spoke during the basketball court dedication, saying, in part: "As his student, I remember feeling that Mr. B wasn’t just another teacher. I soon learned that he has a passion for just having fun, a wisdom beyond our comprehension, and a dedication to others that guides his every move.

She told Mr. B., "I remember when we celebrated your 30th year at St. Agnes, you shared with the teachers a few words that have stuck with me since then. You said: 'Love what you do; don’t do it any other way.' Well, we have felt that love every day watching you do your thing. To say that your absence will be greatly felt is an understatement."

Former teacher Debi Portela delivered the main speech, outlining the impacts Mr. B would make during a typical school year.

"As you can see," she said, "our students have always been Mr. B’s motivation. And for many of our students, Mr. B. has been the motivation to stay and graduate from St. Agnes Academy."

Just recently, Bustamante was also named the Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July Parade, an honor that brought tears to his eyes.

"To us old-timers, the Fourth of July was our highlight," he said, recalling when he would help set up the judges' stand and even follow and dance with the famed Bahamian Junkaroo Band, which always closes the parade. I can't believe that this year, I'll be in front of the parade when I'm usually in the back. I'm so grateful.``

Now, Bustamante will continue his career in the education field as a teacher and Dean of Discipline at St. Hugh Catholic Church and School in Coconut Grove, closer to his Coral Gables home, and "start slowing down," he said.

A huge Jimmy Buffett fan, Bustamante said he enjoyed Key Biscayne as a child and when he moved back at age 30.

"I love telling old stories of Key Biscayne," he said. "Anyone who grew up here (knows) it was a jungle. It was Africa, Australia, New Zealand. We were just kids; we didn't know any other way.

“I've been crossing that bridge for 33 years. Leaving Key Biscayne and seeing the sunset and certain times in the morning, seeing it rise. And, don't get me wrong, there were times I wanted to take a left turn and go fishing. But it was a great way to start and end the day. It's beautiful.

"Key Biscayne is truly the best place in the world to raise kids."

Especially if Mr. B was your teacher.