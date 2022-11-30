Key Biscayne public school representative Mari Tere Rojas, an educator for more than 45 years, will be leading the Miami-Dade County School Board in the coming year after being elected as the Honorable Chair in a 9-0 vote last week.

"It was an emotional day," said Rojas, who had to win an election during the August primaries to return to her District 6 seat. "I can truly tell you how deeply humbled, grateful and honored I am ... the voters (had) spoken and given me their full support and trust for the third time in a row, and now my colleagues spoke up with their unanimous vote."

Rojas, born in Havana, Cuba, becomes just the second Hispanic woman to become Miami-Dade's Board Chair.

She has served in various high-level administrative and teaching positions in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, earning such honors as Region 4 Principal of the Year, Exceptional Student Education Administrator of the Year, National Distinguished Principal and the recipient of the Commissioner of Education's Outstanding Leadership Award.

"Never in my wildest dreams, as a 6-year-old coming to the United States with my parents, my brother and my sister, that I eventually would become Chairwoman of the Miami-Dade Public Schools," she said, thanking God, first of all. "This is a land of tremendous opportunity.

"My parents always told us, you have to get a good education because no one can take that away, and they were correct. If you're passionate in life, at anything, you are going to have success."

Since 1975, when she first became a teacher at Henry M. Flagler Elementary School in Miami, Rojas has continued to be a serious advocate of education, providing the spark for the leaders, and the innovators, of the future.

In fact, all three times she has been sworn in on the Board of Education, it's been by one of her previous students who became a teacher.

"You can't imagine how proud I felt in making just a tiny impact on their life," she said. "The influence a teacher has on a student is infinite."

Rojas will be working alongside Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who came in earlier this year as the superintendent for the fourth-largest school district in the nation with more than 340,000 students in 542 public schools and over 40,000 employees.

"I look forward to cohesively and collaboratively working with Dr. Dotres and with the entire Board, and our friends in Tallahassee and those who represent us in Washington, all for the betterment of our children and all those we represent," she said.

Rojas gave a special recognition to the previous Board Chair, Perla Tabares Hantman, for leaving a legacy, which she called "unprecedented." She also congratulated Dr. Lubby Navarro, who was elected as Vice Chair.

Rojas and Dr. Navarro will be part of the School Board that includes: Lucia Baez-Geller; election winner Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall; Luisa Santos; former Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III; newly elected Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso; and Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointee, Daniel Espino.

In a 2021 report by the U.S. News & World Report (https://bit.ly/3FczD4L), ranking some 18,000 schools across America, Miami-Dade County public schools led Florida with 133 schools on the list, including four high schools among the top 100 in the nation and nine of the state's top 20.

Rojas said there certainly will be "100 percent" pressure to maintain or improve that status, and has a long list of priorities, including: the safety, security and well-being of all students; continued success in student academics and assisting those who may have regressed during the pandemic; recruitment, retention and respect for teachers; helping those with special needs by developing a strategy with parents; and providing enough vocational and technical programs for those who may not get the opportunity to attend college.

"I'm a person who doesn't just talk the talk," Rojas said. "I walk the walk."