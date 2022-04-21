Our Key Biscayne community has lost one of its finest members. Ron Erbel was the consummate gentleman. He was genuinely interested in every persons’ life story, and when one met Ron, he would always put himself aside and ask about the other person's life, listening attentively and learning something important and valuable from every human interaction.

When he spoke, Ron always had something pleasant and positive to say to everyone and about everyone. Ron had love, passion and respect for people, and for the environment. Forty years ago, he started one of the Key’s first landscaping businesses, “The Good Earth,” and planted many of the trees we see today around the Key.

For many years he directed the Key Biscayne Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from his landscaping business and when Key Biscayne became incorporated, he went back to school to train in Fire-Rescue and became part of the Key’s first Fire Department.

“I am grateful that I’ve had a rich life that I have been able to give back, and save lives,” he told me two years ago. Ron’s work as a firefighter included serving as a first responder in New York City’s Twin Towers after 9-11.

Ron had many different interests and talents. He liked to repair and restore antiques, including Key Biscayne’s first fire truck, which thanks to Ron parades down Crandon Boulevard every 4th of July.

After retiring as a firefighter, Ron turned his attention to bee-keeping. At the time of his passing he was busy caring for 40 hives of bees in several locations in Key Biscayne and Virginia Key and along with his wife Victoria, a retired flight attendant, they developed and sold their own brand of artisanal honey out of their home.

In one of our conversations he commented to me: “Learning about the bee’s immensely complex society and their importance and contribution to our earth’s ecosystem has been a fascinating journey. Bees are endangered in many parts of the world and there is much that they can teach us.”

Ron’s parting message to us was: “Love thy neighbor and take care of our planet” and we will honor his memory in this way.

Eugenio M. Rothe, M.D. is a Professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at FIU, practices psychiatry in Coral Gables, and has lived in the Key for almost four decades