Ron Erbel brought grace to the Key Biscayne community

I would love to express my gratitude for Ron Erbel’s generosity toward our school.

He and Victoria welcomed a number of KBPS Kindergarten classes and their parents into their home to learn about bees. It was one of our favorite field trips! We watched the bees at work in a glass encased comb, tasted how bees collecting from different areas made deliciously different honey, and he even had kid-size beekeeper outfits from them to try on.

I have no doubt that the children (and the parents) who had the opportunity to learn from Ron and Victoria will never forget how important bees are to our planet. And the families were always impressed with how Ron really exemplified small town Key Biscayne. Many were new to the Key and blown away that we were hanging out in the house of one of our firefighters!

Another example of Ron’s commitment to community was during COVID. When we couldn't have our usual visit from Santa, Ron and Victoria and the KBFD coordinated with the KBPD to bring Santa on the back of the old fire truck – Ron driving and Victoria working as Santa's elf. At a time when we were all struggling and feeling discouraged, Ron and Victoria went out of their way to bring good cheer to our students.

The love and joy with which Ron served his community was an example for us all. We are all better for having been touched by his grace.

Anne Rothe, LCSW, is the Director of the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School