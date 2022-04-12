Ron Erbel: Gone too soon.

“Love thy neighbor and take care of our planet.”

These poignant, simple words were how Ron Erbel responded to a question posed by Dr. Eugenio M. Rothe during a December 2020 interview. The question: What is important in your life and what advice would you give to the future generations?

Ron added that he has lived a rich life: “I have been able to give back and save lives.”

Ron has always been about connecting. At his retirement party in July 2019, he told the gathering of friends and family: “My community is my family. I will continue seeing you and being there for each and every one of you.”

In many ways, Ron epitomized what was best about Key Biscayne. In his chat with Dr Rothe he noted: “It has been a great privilege for me to live in Key Biscayne for so many years, to raise his family there and make so many valuable human connections and to give back to this community.”

And more recently, Ron reiterated the same theme when we recently spoke while he was in the hospital awaiting surgery. “I want to take care of our firefighters in any way we can” by establishing the Ron Erbel Scholarship for Firefighters.

According to his wife, Victoria Jackson, this was typical of the man: “Ron’s main concern is for others, to make sure they are OK.”

All of these quotes speak to the simple, heartfelt philosophy that defined the essence of Ron Erbel: He loved “his” island community and the people on it.

Ron passed away this past weekend, just shy of his birthday.

Those who have followed Ron’s firefighting career know he spent 17 days in New York City after the 9-11 terror attack. He worked as part of a specialized FEMA search and rescue team, that included four others from the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department, working in the ruins of theTwin Towers.

It was there that Ron was exposed to chemicals and toxins that later resulted in his cancer diagnosis and his death.

Genuine. That was my first impression of Ron Erbel the first time I met him, in 2018. I was interested in learning about this icon of a man, but in true Ron fashion, he was more interested in making sure I knew how incredible his wife Victoria is, and that we spoke. Victoria is a breast cancer survivor.

Ron wanted me to learn about Victoria’s work as president of Save Our Sisters, who formed the first dragon boat racing team composed of breast cancer survivors.

His main concern, as always, was for others.

Our condolences to Victoria and the entire family. Next week, Islander News will publish additional tributes honoring Ron’s life of service to the Key Biscayne community.

Ron Erbel. Gone, but never to be forgotten.