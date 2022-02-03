Rosa de la Cruz encourages people to see and appreciate contemporary art

Rosa de la Cruz is passionate about art. In 2009, she and her husband, Carlos, opened the de la Cruz Collection in the Miami Design District to showcase upcoming and innovative contemporary artists. They view the museum as an extension of their own home and welcome visitors, at no cost, five days a week.

Rosa and her parents came to the States from Cuba in 1960. She was 19 when she married Carlos. From the get-go, theirs has been a partnership filled with respect. Rosa emphasizes that they make decisions about the collection together. “There is no ‘I,’ there is always ‘Carlos and I.’ We don’t acquire a piece unless both of us agree.”

After first living in Philadelphia and then New York City for a few years, they settled in Madrid in 1967. But South Florida always beckoned.

“We spent a month on Key Biscayne every summer,” Rosa explains. ‘My parents lived in Coral Gables, and we wanted to spend time with them and be near the water. We stayed in the three oceanfront rooms at the Silver Sands Motel. We loved it there and always thought of Key Biscayne as the perfect place.”

When they returned to the States in 1975, naturally they chose to live on the Key. Their five children felt at home here. The younger ones attended Key Biscayne Elementary School and the older ones went to school on the mainland.

“When we first moved to Key Biscayne, we bought a house on Island Drive. It was made of beautiful Demerara Greenheart wood,” Rosa recalls.

They loved the wooden house but eventually needed more room, so they designed a bigger house on Harbor Point. The new house – a classical villa with high ceilings – was painted sienna pink on the outside and celadon green within.

Then something happened that changed the trajectory of their lives: They became more serious about collecting contemporary art. Many pieces they acquired were large, so it was time to renovate the house. Down came the decorative banding and wainscoting, and the walls were painted white.

When Art Basel first came to Miami, Rosa and Carlos wanted to do something to welcome visitors and celebrate. So they hosted a dinner party at their home, a tradition that continued for eight years. Word of the party spread and eventually everyone wanted to attend.

“The final year we hosted 2500 guests,” Rosa says. “We couldn’t say no to anyone.” Rosa and Carlos realized that, once again, they needed more space. And they wanted to provide the public with access to their collection.

In 2009, they opened the de la Cruz Collection in an airy and light-filled 30,000-square-foot building in the heart of the Design District.

Rosa and Carlos believe in collaboration. “We view the pieces as talking to each other,” Rosa says. “We enjoy working with living artists because we get to know them, and they have a say in where and how their pieces are displayed.”

But their mission extends beyond the walls of the building and into the community. Rosa is particularly enthusiastic about the work they do educating and empowering young people.

Every year – until interrupted by the pandemic – they sponsored a month-long, pre-college program in New York City for students from Miami’s Design and Architecture Senior High.

“We want to expose young people to new things, let them visit museums and see Broadway shows, and give them the chance to immerse themselves in the energy of the City.” The Key Biscayne Community Foundation also lends support, generously providing the students with new duffle bags and bedding for their dorm rooms, “so they feel good when they get to New York City,” says Rosa.

Other programs sponsored by the collection include international trips for recent graduates of the New World School of the Arts (most recently to Venice, Florence, and Rome) and workshops with local artists for school-age kids.

Closer to home, Rosa plays an active role in bringing more art to Key Biscayne. Rosa and I both serve on the Key’s Art in Public Places Advisory Board. She joined in 2003, at its inception. One of the Board’s signature commissions is the Monaco Reflecting Pools, designed by New York City-based artist Sarah Morris and installed in 2006 at the Civic Center Oval. The space is accessible to the public 24 hours a day. Visitors can sit on the benches that flank the pools and enjoy a peaceful respite.

Rosa and Carlos’ love for the Key has clearly had an impact on their extended family. Their granddaughter Caroline Ernst-Muller and her husband, Lisandro, recently purchased a home on the Key and will relocate here this summer with their two young children. “We were thrilled to hear the news and look forward to welcoming them and having the great-grandchildren so close,” beams Rosa.

The emphasis Rosa and Carlos place on education extends to their philosophy for collecting art. They do their homework and take their time when deciding to acquire a new piece. They tend not to look at pieces individually but in context, always asking, “Is this piece right for the collection?”

As Melissa Wallen, Director of the Collection, puts it, “Rosa and Carlos are constantly re-contextualizing and re-examining the collection.” She points out that they spend a great deal of time with the artists. “It’s important that the artist feels their works are properly represented. We maintain ongoing relationships and consult with the artists to make sure they are happy with the way the works are installed.”

Rosa acknowledges that some people think of contemporary and conceptual art as “difficult.” But, she says, you don’t have to understand something to appreciate it. “There have always been things in life that we don’t understand. Think of all the transitions our society has gone through, everything from moving beyond the horse and buggy to adapting to modern technology.”

She maintains that people have to recognize change, even if they don’t embrace or understand it at first. “We have to accept it.”

But Rosa doesn’t really think in terms of past and present. Though some people like talk about what life on the Key used to be like compared to now, Rosa offers a different take. “I don’t like those words, ‘past’ or ‘present.’ It doesn’t matter. Key Biscayne is Key Biscayne. Every place changes and it’s all good.”

Rosa’s positivity is reflected in her attitude toward the people who work at the Collection. “What makes the place so special is our incredible staff — their dedication and camaraderie. They are deeply knowledgeable about our collection and engage with our visitors in conversations about art. You won’t find any guards here. These are people who are excited about what they do.”

While much in the world has been unsettling these past two years, the de la Cruz Collection challenges us to explore new ways of seeing and inspires feelings of hope and optimism. It’s well worth a visit. “The clock doesn’t stop,” says Rosa. “You have to keep your mind open to new things.”

The de la Cruz Collection, located at 23 NE 41st Street, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors are welcome at no cost.

Currently on display is “There Is Always One Direction,” featuring works by Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Wade Guyton, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Ana Mendieta, Albert Oehlen, Gabriel Orozco, Christina Quarles, Xaviera Simmons, Vaughn Spann and others. Go to delacruzcollection.org to register for a visit.