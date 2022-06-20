Rotarian and banker Ruben Weisson promoted at Wells Fargo

Best known on the island for his work putting on the popular Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Festival, longtime resident and Rotarian Ruben Weisson is also being recognized for his “other job” – now as First Vice President - Investment Officer of Wells Fargo.

Weisson has over 24 years experience in the field. Before moving to Wells Fargo Advisors in 2018, he worked for Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

“My true passion is engaging with clients who have worked hard their entire lives to create wealth and helping them preserve it for today and for future generations,” Weisson said in a statement about the promotion.

Weisson is active on many causes on the island . For 17 years he has been responsible for raising thousands of dollars for Rotary causes with the annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Festival.

You can contact Weisson at (305) 569-1884 or email ruben.weisson@wellsfargo.com