In an effort to encourage literacy in communities impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne and the newly chartered Rotary Club of Liberty City are conducting a joint project to collect and distribute books for children residing in Liberty City.

The clubs are collecting books for children ages 1 to 8 years old.

The collection drive will be conducted from now until July 2, with distribution of the books set for July. Drop boxes will be available at the Winn Dixie and KB Community Center and possibly other locations.

Distribution of the books will be held in July at the Belafonte/TACOLCY Center, 6161 NW 9th Ave., Miami.

Monetary donations to purchase books can be made to the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation, Inc. Write “Book Drive” on the check and mail check to Bob Brookes, Treasurer, 2005 NW 18th Street, Apt 204, Delray Beach, FL 33445.

For further information please contact: Mark E. Fried at mfried@markfriedlaw.com