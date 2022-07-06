The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne on Friday inducted a new president for the 2022-2023 year, and it is a familiar face to all members. Patricia “Pat” Romano. who has served once before as president, was named for a second term.

Pat replaces Michael Nearing, who served as president after taking over from Inés Lozano, who guided the club through the early pandemic.

Nearing’s term saw the club maintain the usual array of events, but also a successful car wash to raise funds for Ukraine, a tennis tournament to help Food for the Poor build a home in Haiti, and added a stuffed animal collection to the club’s annual book drive to benefit the Tacolcy Center in Liberty City.

Romano promised a busy year ahead under her leadership, including a possible domino tournament as well as a revival of the club’s Spring Festival event.

For more information on the Club, visit them online by clicking here