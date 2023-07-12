Rotary Club of Key Biscayne installs new president and officers

As far as the transfer of power goes, the selection of a new president and board members for the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne could be described as routine. Still, for the Rotary Club members, it was anything but ordinary.

Taking over as the 2023-2024 president is Mayra Mesa, a Senior VP, Private Banker and Client Group Relationship Manager with Amerant Bank. Mesa takes over the reins from Pat Romano, partner of Pat and Pat, The Power Team.

Mesa vowed to continue the Rotary Club’s charitable work and said she is looking forward to making the club’s gatherings “fun, interesting and educational," introducing programs to have club members “more connected as a rotary family.”

In her remarks after being sworn in, Mesa acknowledged Romano for “an amazing job” and shared some of her initiatives, including a once-a-month nightclub social event, with the first happening at 6 p.m. July 20 at The Golden Hog.

Romano said she is “deeply honored to have served as the club's president, noting that 2022-2023 was a “resoundingly successful fundraising year.”

Among the highlights she noted were: the club’s first Dominos for Education event. Money raised from the event – which was co-chaired by Toby Rohrer, principal at TBR Property Management and Islander News’ Justo Rey – provided 12 Liberty City students scholarships to Miami Dade College. The next Dominos for Education event is set for Jan. 20, 2024.

Romano said the members’ “skills, talents, personalities, and sense of fun and enjoyment” are core Rotary values. As she transferred the presidency to Mesa, she said, “You are going to have a fantastic year.”

The Rotary Club also swore in a new Board of Directors: Pat Romano, past president; Omar Alvarez Pousa, president elect; Pat Peraita, secretary; Toby Rohrer, treasurer; Robert Brookes, executive secretary; and, as officers, Inés Lozano, Joe Kellogg, Ines Siqueira, and Marine Lavaud.

For more information, visit rotaryclubofkeybiscayne.org.