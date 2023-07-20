Rotary International’s incoming president shares thoughts on creating a ‘simply irresistible’ future for the service organization

What do you do to prepare to take over a 110-year-old international organization with 1.4 million members operating in over 46,000 worldwide member clubs? Stephanie Urchick, Rotary International’s president-elect, decided to take in the 64h annual July 4th Key Biscayne Parade.

Urchick spent the day with local residents partaking in the island’s Independence Day celebration and the local Rotary Club’s picnic.

Selected to lead Rotary for 2024-25, Urchick will be just the second woman to hold the position. She has a doctorate in leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has served Rotary in roles as a director, foundation trustee, and chair of the Rotary International Strategic Planning Committee and Centennial Celebration Committee.

Urchick sat with Islander News along with Key Biscayne Rotarian Peter Verbeeck and District Governor Barbara Gobbi.

IN: What’d you think of the July 4th parade on Key and Rotary’s participation in it?

SU: I loved it because it’s public-facing. It's a chance for the community to see Rotary in action. So often we do things and you look in the audience and it’s Rotarians. Well, they know what Rotary is, so these people who are not in the organization need to understand the magic of what we do.

IN. Coming to KB, what was your perception of the club in Key Biscayne? Did the reality match what you expected?

SU: I get a lot of information from Peter (Verbeeck), so I know how active the club is. I had an impression that this is an irresistible club – that’s the tagline. I want all clubs in the world to remain or become simply irresistible. That’s how we’ll deal with memberships because when you’re simply irresistible people don’t want to leave because they’re having a great time and they’re doing good things. And people who are on the outside are looking in saying “What are those folks up to?

They’re just having a great time and doing good (work). So being simply irresistible is what will solve our membership challenges.

IN. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Rotary International today?

SU: It continues to be a membership. With a new action plan, we’ve turned a corner. I am so happy and proud to say that Rotary is different. We are meeting people where they are. It’s not your grandfather’s Rotary anymore – and I don’t mean any disrespect to seniors, cause I’m one. I don’t have 40 years in front of me to do Rotary anymore, but he [Peter] does. We really need to attract a new generation and we’re getting more and more young people. Our Rotaract (18 to 30 age group) is exploding around the world. We have more young professionals coming in. I love Rotary, but I’m not going to be here forever and I want to make sure there are people lined up behind us who will carry on the magic

IN. When do you officially take over ?

SU: July 1, 2024.

IN. And you’re already making the rounds?

SU: I’m not going to wait for my year. I started two years ago talking about clubs being irresistible because, you know what, Rotary is a big ship and it takes a while for messaging, so my efforts started a couple of years ago.

IN. So your biggest goal is to increase membership? Any other goals ?

SU: The second one will be helping to heal a divided world for true positive peace. No matter where you look, we’ve got a really screwed up world. There is so much in-fighting and conflict. Our organization can use the tools we have to switch that around.

IN. How did you get into Rotary ?

SU: Somebody invited me. She said, “Do you want to go to a Rotary Club meeting?” And I looked at her and said, “What the heck is Rotary?”

I didn’t know, cause no one in my family had ever been in Rotary. So she gave me the elevator pitch, and when she started talking about internationality I got hooked because I wanted to be a spy when I was growing up. By the fourth meeting I was doing a newsletter, and a year and a half later I was president and never looked back.

IN. How long have you been a Rotarian ?

SU: 32 years. Yeah, it’s been a minute (laughing).

IN. If you had to describe Rotary, in one sentence what would it be ?

SU: It’s a member organization that does service and allows us to change the world.

Peter Verbeeck: Together we see a world where people unite.

SU: Take action to create lasting change, both in our communities, around the globe, and in ourselves.

IN. Any message you want to leave the Rotarians of Key Biscayne and the community?

SU: If you have the heart and the hands for service, there’s a place for you in Rotary.

PV: If I could add, I’m so proud of our Rotary Club. I’m so privileged to have been to clubs all over the world, and our club and our impact, as well as other clubs, makes you realize the footprint of Rotary is so incredible. What we do for humanity and Key Biscayne – mosquito nets, getting involved and doing things in Little Haiti, building schools in Africa, doing things in India. But things that we do in the local community are much greater than what we do overseas. It makes you so proud to be a Rotarian.

For more on Rotary International, visit rotary.org. For more information on the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, visit rotaryclubofkeybiscayne.org.