The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne last weekend held a car wash to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country, raising a total of about $7,000.

The event was the idea of Michael Nearing, the club president: “I was driving around the island looking for a place to wash my car when it came to me.”

Michele Estevez helped find locations for the event, securing Crossbridge Church and The Square Shopping Center for the two-day event.

The car washers included Rotarians, team members of Michele & Associates and students from the Interact Club at MAST Academy.

“We raised $5,800 net, plus a Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation match, bringing the total raised to almost $7,000,” said Ines Lozano.

There is still time to donate. To do so, click here