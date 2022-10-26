Rotary’s Halloween fundraiser aims to assist Ghanan medical clinic with supplies

As Halloween approaches once more, another fun-filled Key Biscayne Rotary fundraiser appears just around the corner.

This fundraising event will support a Rotary initiative to provide aid to those who do not have the same privileges that others enjoy. In this case, it involves addressing the needs of individuals in Africa who have limited access to baseline necessities like clean water, sanitary facilities and education.

The fundraiser will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. this Saturday, October 29, at the Key Biscayne Beach Club. There is a $70 tax deductible entry fee, and the event will feature food, entertainment, dancing, and even an auction that will include a safari to South Africa.

Attendees are asked to wear costumes to add to the fundraiser’s full Halloween effect.

The fundraiser, spearheaded by Peter Verbeeck, is sponsored by the KB Rotary and Rotary International foundations. In addition, Verbeeck is partaking in a global grant alongside the Canadian Club led by Jennifer Jones, the organization’s first female president.

The foundation seeks to help improve mental wellness for people under 18, something that Verbeeck says is of the utmost importance in this day and age.

Verbeeck’s altruism results from both the Rotary’s mission and from personal loss. After his son, Eric, committed suicide in 2018, Verbeeck decided to take the initiative and build a school in Ghana in his son’s name. Soon thereafter, the Eric P. Verbeeck Journey of Hope School was established.

In the past, this Rotary fundraiser aimed to result in schools, sanitation facilities and other crucial infrastructure projects being built. Three schools have already been built – two elementary and one junior high school. Close to 1,000 kids now have access to education, erbeeck said.

“Around 1,500 people now have access to fresh water compared to previously walking over a mile just to get polluted water,” Verbeeck added.

This year, Verbeeck said his initiative will shift focus to a clinic in northwestern Ghana. The aim is to raise enough money to provide hospital equipment, furniture, adequate medicine, etc.

Overall, the Rotary International Foundation boasts 1.4 million members. It has seven areas of focus: education, disease prevention, environment, water, sanitation, mothers and children, and economic development.

To purchase tickets for Saturday’s Rotary fundraiser event, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Verbeeck.”