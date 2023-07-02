Rotary’s Liberty Grill Reinforced by the ‘Tank’

The patriots at the Key Biscayne Rotary Club will once again offer the Rotary Liberty Grill & Picnic on the Village Green during and after the 4th of July Parade. This year, the Rotarians’ offerings are reinforced with the addition of Tank Brewery.

The folks at the local Tank Brewery are sponsoring the picnic, offering their delicious, cold, craft brews. Tank beers are a great pairing with Rotary’s Americana fare of hamburgers, hot dogs, fresh-squeezed lemonade, beverages and watermelon.

Co-Chairs Bob Brookes and Joe Kellogg shared that the world-famous “Rotary Mojo Burger” is back! “This delicacy has been a staple of our events for over 30 years. Not to be missed!”

The Rotary Liberty Grill will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the east side of the Village Green across from the reviewing stand.

Rotary Club of Key Biscayne incoming President Mayra Mesa, said, “Beer for Good, Food for Good. What could be better?” Mesa’s employer, Amerant Bank, also is a sponsor of the event after opening a new Key Biscayne branch on June 26.

The event is a fundraiser for local and world-wide charitable and humanitarian projects the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne undertakes each year, including providing anti-malaria nets in remote jungles of Colombia, Peru and Venezuela; books and school supplies for underprivileged children in Liberty City; school rebuilding in earthquake ravaged Haiti; schools and sanitation facilities in Ghana; children’s mental health programs in South Florida; and more.

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne was founded in 1979 with the motto “Service Above Self” as its guiding principle. The members of the club are community-minded individuals joined together in the quest to make a positive difference in our community and the world.

For additional information, or to participate with Rotary, please contact Bob Brookes at rckbfinfo@yahoo.com.