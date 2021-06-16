After a one year COVID-related hiatus, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will hold a July 4th “Americana” picnic on the Village Green to accompany the village’s parade.

The picnic will start at 11 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m. Volunteers and friends will prepare hot dogs, hamburgers, Rotary’s world famous Mojo Burger, watermelon slices, iced tea, fresh squeezed lemonade, beer and other ice cold beverages.

All funds raised will be used for charitable projects managed by club members.

Despite pandemic restrictions over the past year, the club met weekly via Zoom and, under the leadership of president Ines Lozano, took on several projects to assist those affected by the pandemic locally and abroad.

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne is a member organization dedicated to “Service Above Self.” The club focuses on areas such as: peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; growing local economies; and, preserving the environment.

Non-food and beverage vendors interested in the picnic event can contact Robert Brookes at rckbfinfo@yahoo.com.