Routine traffic stop leads to island’s largest narcotics bust in 10-months

A simple check of a license plate resulted in the largest narcotics arrest under Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa's supervision of the Village police force over the past 10 months.

At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and conducted a tag search for the vehicle in front of him. When information came back, he discovered the driver had a suspended license.

The officer immediately made a traffic stop at 160 Harbor Drive. As he approached the vehicle, the driver spontaneously stated his license was suspended, and was immediately taken into custody.

Then, as the vehicle was being prepared to be towed to a lot in Miami, officers conducted a thorough vehicle inventory. The search revealed a large amount of illegal controlled substances, consisting of the following items:

- 96.9 grams of suspect marijuana

- 7.8 grams of suspect cocaine

- 33 Xanax pills

- 18 morphine pills

- 2 tin foil sheets with black tar heroin

The driver was identified as Oliver Riley Holsing, 28, a Miami resident. He was charged with Driving with a Suspended License with Knowledge and five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell.

"I think this is an example for the community to see that we are being continually vigilant," Chief Sousa said. "If your intent is to come on the Key and were hoping (to sell drugs)," he said, think again, because his officers do not let up, even in the wee hours.

"The officer (who made the arrest) is one of the most proactive officers on our staff, a good cop. Especially overnight, it goes to show we're not sitting idle, but we're looking through the neighborhoods to see if anything's suspicious. That's what Council has asked, that's what the community asked, for their presence (on the streets), and that is what has occurred."

Holsing was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Jail off of 36th Street in Miami for processing where he was awaiting bond. There was no immediate street value placed on the narcotics.

Officers were still examining the evidence in the morning when Chief Sousa arrived for duty.

"Just great police work by the guys," he said.