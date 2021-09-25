Readers of this column may recall a few weeks ago we ran a story about an errant golf ball found in a water hazard off the 10th hole at the Crandon Golf Course.

(Recap: while retrieving his ball from the pond, golfer Tom Dannemiller pulled out a second ball that had clearly been submerged for some time. That ball was embossed with “Royal Biscayne Hotel.” For newcomers to our Island Paradise, the Royal Biscayne Hotel closed nearly 30 years ago, after it was pummeled by Hurricane Andrew. The Ritz-Carlton now sits where the Royal Biscayne was located.) Click here to read the original story.

In running the story, we hoped, perhaps half-heartedly, that the owner of the golf ball might step forward to claim it.

Well, I didn’t hear from anyone claiming to own the ball, but I did get an intriguing email from Key resident Miriam Esteve. She wrote, “I read your report, and if no one claims this golf ball—I would love to have it. My husband and I were married at the Royal Biscayne in 1987 and we didn’t think to keep anything from the hotel!”

How could I resist getting in touch with Miriam? It turns out she has a fascinating life history. Her parents emigrated from Cuba; she was born in Chicago but raised in Venezuela. “Because we moved around so much, my mother taught us not to hold on to anything.”

Miriam attended boarding school in Massachusetts and then went on to Harvard University, where she majored in Applied Math. On move-in day, she met a young man sitting on the stoop of her dormitory and asked him to help her with her luggage. Though he declined, Miriam and the young man, Gary Schermerhorn, went on to become fast friends. In 1987, two years after she graduated, the pair married at the Royal Biscayne Hotel.

“Gary and I selected the venue, we wanted it in Key Biscayne, but my mom did a great deal of the planning,” recalls Miriam. “The hotel had a cool, casual, beachy vibe, but the ballroom was large and elegant. And the band was great—the dance floor was full the entire time!”

The marriage ceremony took place in the hotel’s gazebo. Miriam and Gary and their families and 125 guests celebrated with a formal dinner in the hotel ballroom. She describes the hotel as “very old Florida with pink and bright green colors.” Some might not have appreciated those colors, but Miriam and Gary loved them.

Eventually Miriam’s parents relocated to the Key—where they still live—and became avid tennis players. Meanwhile, Gary and Miriam pursued careers with Anderson Consulting, which carried them around the world. But their affection for the Key never waned. “We had a vacation home here and always knew we wanted to retire here someday.”

When I contacted Tom Dannemiller to tell him about Miriam’s email, he graciously agreed to give the golf ball to her. Tom explained that today’s balls are always printed with the manufacturer’s logo. But this ball is missing the logo; the only thing on it is “Royal Biscayne Hotel.” Despite being slightly discolored on one side from sitting in the mud, the ball is otherwise in pristine condition. Tom had been planning to add it to his collection but realized it would carry much more meaning for Miriam and Gary.

“It’s fun to have golf balls from different places,” Tom says, “but I’d rather they have it—it is more important to them.”

I asked Miriam what she planned to do with the ball. “I already have a holder for it, and I will display it on a bookshelf next to a prized New York Yankees baseball that my son caught,” she said.

The handover took place at the Golden Hog. Tom arrived wearing a Crandon Golf t-shirt, where he plays regularly. He described for Miriam the circumstances of finding the ball, and Miriam shared memories of her wedding reception. She was delighted to receive a keepsake from the hotel where she married Gary nearly 35 years ago, and Tom seemed just as happy to see the ball go to someone who would treasure it.

So that’s the story of how the Royal Biscayne golf ball ended up on Miriam Esteve’s bookshelf, where it will remind her of her wedding day—all the result of an errant golf shot many years ago.