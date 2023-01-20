Regulating short-term rentals in Florida comes with a long list of concerns and ambiguous rules, especially for local governments such as the Village of Key Biscayne.

"We can't enact local regulations that contravene state law; that supersedes anything we do," said Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Director of Building, Zoning and Planning, and the Village Planner.

But he soon will be addressing several shortfalls, he said, such as mapping out each rental property, even ones which aren't registered with the Village; making sure all business taxes are collected; and enforcing fire and code inspections, for example.

"We need to track these things," he said.

State law does not allow local municipalities to ban short-term rentals entirely or regulate the length of stays or their frequency. Since 2014, however, local governments have been allowed to pass rules to control negative effects of vacation rentals, such as noise and tidiness.

Miami, for instance, has a law on its books banning Airbnb's, "but they're not allowed to enforce it," Calleros Gauger said.

Concerns have recently risen in the Pinellas Park area, according to a report by the Florida Phoenix (Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?), citing that problems still exist with short-term vacation rentals without an incontestable statewide umbrella of laws in place.

“Residential has no meaning if you allow transient lodgings,” an Indian Rocks Beach resident said. “They really are destroying what was once a peaceful, safe community.”

City leaders there are considering clamping down on rules which, in turn, have rental property owners concerned that tighter regulations would not be beneficial to them or the city, which could lose valuable tourist dollars, as well.

Florida statute 509.242(1)(c) defines a vacation rental as “any group of units in a condominium, cooperative, or timeshare plan, or any individually or collectively owned single-family, two-family, or four-family house or dwelling unit that is also a transient public lodging establishment.”

Airbnb and Vrbo are simply names of travel website companies for the more accurate "short-term rentals" definition, "like facial tissue is the generic for Kleenex," Calleros Gauger said.

According to Key Biscayne's City Code of Ordinances, under Chapter 7-31, regarding "Vacation Rentals":

- The owner of a Vacation Rental must obtain a Business Tax Receipt in accordance with Article II. Chapter 25 of the Village Code.

- The minimum rental period shall be 15 continuous days (although regulations by each condominium would supersede the ordinance). There is no maximum rental period limit.

- All use occupancy and other activities must comply with the Village’s land development regulations and other health, safety and welfare regulations – including, but not limited to, all noise, nuisance, and special event regulations as they are now in effect.

The total cost to the Village by the owner of a short-term rental is $310.76, including a Certificate of Use, a fire inspection, and an annual business tax receipt (costing $115.76). Failure to obtain that receipt would result in a Code Violation Notice in the amount of $250.

"It's difficult to enforce a 15-day minimum," Calleros Gauger said. "Generally, it's better when we have long-term leases, because (renters) tend to take care of the property better."

What he doesn't want is single-family units in a neighborhood "acting like a hotel," like residents in Pinellas County say is happening with "more, unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes," as one gentleman noted.

The popularity of short-term rentals on Key Biscayne, a glamorous vacation destination with one globally-recognized hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, is predictably high.

A quick glance on Apartments.com shows 10 short-term rentals (still in the winter season) were available Thursday, ranging from $6,600 a month for a two-bedroom condo to $25,500 for a five-bedroom house.

Altogether, counting hotel rooms and other home rentals, 106 rentals were available Thursday, according to Zumper.com.

Politicians push for reform

According to the Florida Phoenix report, communities with the most short-term rental issues in the state have typically been in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

On Miami Beach, the city's zoning rules permit short-term rentals only in certain residential areas and not in the main single-family residential districts. As far as Miami-Dade County's unincorporated area, no short-term vacation rental (even in part) is allowed without a Certificate of Use issued by the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).

In 2011, Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation that prohibited local governments from enacting any new law that restricted the use or regulation of vacation rentals, leaving that power to the state government, although 75 communities were "grandfathered" in.

But, in 2014, the Legislature decided to allow municipalities, such as Key Biscayne, to handle critical issues, such as noise and trash.

The only proposal filed so far for the upcoming legislative session is from Miami-Dade Republicans Ileana Garcia in the Senate (SB 92) and Fabián Basabe in the House (HB 105). The two lawmakers want to require vacation rental operators to respond to complaints and other immediate problems by providing the local governments with certain contact information.

Calleros Gauger said Key Biscayne officials are working on several components of the short-term rental issue, making sure of code compliance on each site, particularly in regard to fire inspections; collecting all business tax receipts to aid the city's revenue; and pinpointing each rental location.

"We're actually working with a software provider that sort of tracks down unregistered short- term rentals," he said. "When you rent from Airbnb, for instance, you'll notice it doesn't give you the exact address until you book that property.

"Because of Google street views, we can actually locate where the advertisement (leads to that address). It acts as an assistant to our code compliance officers."

One of the underlying problems of Airbnb-type rentals, Calleros Gauger said, "is that they have a tendency to increase (overall) rental rates, and are taking properties off the rental market," making an impact on a national level, especially in areas where affordability is an issue.

"And that can be a problem," he said.

For questions about short-term rentals on Key Biscayne, please contact the Village office via email at BTR@keybiscayne.fl.gov or via telephone at (305) 365-7572.