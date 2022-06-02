Distinctive safety measures, including a cycling underpass, a flyover and even the idea of moving bike lanes to the left side were all in play late Tuesday afternoon as nearly 100 people, including stakeholders from Key Biscayne, gathered to discuss potential improvements for the iconic Rickenbacker Causeway.

Bicyclists, pedestrians and the 10 million drivers who annually traverse the causeway were the focus of the meeting at Vizcaya Village, organized by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Talks were rekindled on the entire scope of the project -- including bridges -- after the county's Request for Proposal for the Plan Z Consortium was rescinded by Mayor Cava due to concerns with the process and the lack of stakeholder involvement at the onset.

This time, all stakeholders were invited, including officials and residents from Key Biscayne, but the specific agenda was transportation and safety.

"Anytime you get everybody in a room like this it's good, where we can collaborate ideas, and where we all have a vested interest," said Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, who attended the meeting alongside Mayor Mike Davey, Village Manager Steve Williamson and Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger.

The latest reaction comes after two bicyclists were struck and killed at the base of the William Powell Bridge this past month. Seven such related fatalities have now been recorded since 2006 and dozens and dozens of near-misses, or accidents resulting in injuries, have been documented in accident reports or on social media.

Not much from Tuesday's meeting surprised Sousa -- "We've heard everything," but he did find it interesting that the Rickenbacker Causeway has now been included among the county's Vision Zero goals.

The Vision Zero program is dedicated to eliminating traffic fatalities.

Before the latest accident, it had not met the criteria, or at least gotten the attention it deserved, Sousa said, "and now they added it to the list."

Finding a way to satisfy those with residences or businesses on Key Biscayne, or those with environmental concerns on Virginia Key, or school officials with MAST Academy, or the 2 million annual visitors to the beaches or Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is undoubtedly a major undertaking.

But Tuesday's meeting, like Sousa said, was a step in the right direction, according to Kurt Kaminer. The Social Marketing and Communications Manager with BikeSafe, a non-profit advocacy organization formed in 2009 under the University of Miami Health umbrella, called the meeting "very successful."

"It was mutually beneficial in trying every way to find common ground when it comes to bike safety and mobility for those on the Key," he said. "And Dade County being proactive for all bicycle users is especially good to see."

Sue Kawalerski, who works for Miami-Dade County, assisted on the latest suggestions from Bike 305, a cycling initiative that began 11 years ago.

Among the Rickenbacker Safety Mitigation ideas from Bike 305:

A William Powell Bridge underpass for cyclists

A possible westbound flyover at I-95 and US 1

Steel bollards with padded sleeves

Speed cameras along the entire causeway with fines starting at $300

Flashing beacons triggered by cyclists, signaling "Yield to Cyclists"

A speed bump in vital areas to enforce a slowdown

Widening the bike lane by trimming into the vehicle lanes

Also in the plan is moving the green bike lane (widened and protected) to the far-left side (inside) of the travel lanes, thus avoiding all the right-turn conflicts with cars (at bridge accesses, underpasses, the Seaquarium, and Marina, etc.).

Granted, the report indicates, there would be left turn conflicts (at Rusty Pelican, Marine Stadium, MAST Academy, Virginia Key and Crandon beaches), but since the cyclist would be to the left of the driver, visibility would be better.

Already in place has been increased law enforcement presence, ticketing under a "zero tolerance" policy, and the reduction of speed to 35 mph in many of the critical areas.

"Personally, coming over the bridge, I've seen less traffic and less cyclists, which is interesting," Sousa said.

"It was great to see everyone get together to discuss both short- and long-term solutions at a strategy session all afternoon," Williamson said.

More stakeholder meetings are expected this summer.