Yoga retreat

Key Biscayne yoga instructor Veronica Vidal recently conducted a three-day health retreat that blended traditional yoga exercises and concepts such as vegetarianism and meditation.

Roughly 10 Key Biscayners ventured out to Napa Valley, California, to take part. Classes took place in a studio located in a cave in Mount George.

“Everyone detoxified their bodies of life’s impurities,” Vidal said. “I think the energy of the mountains is very conducive to yoga. We were on top of a mountain, totally isolated from the world. Looking around 360 degrees all you saw were mountains and vineyards.”

Judi the bead lady

For 29 years, Key Resident Judi Koslen has been known as the “bead lady” of the Sonesta Beach Resort. Koslen recently took time out of her busy schedule to answer a few questions about her beadwork.

Q: How did you get started in beading?

A: One day in 1974, my 11-year-old son came home from school with a “job.” He was hired to string beads for a small shop in Coconut Grove and would be paid a few cents per string. When I realized he was avoiding his homework to string beads, I did it for him and fell in love with it.

For the next year or so I would sit on the beach and string beads. Word got out and before I knew it, there would be 30 kids coming to sit with me on the sand and string beads. Soon, the recreation director at Sonesta heard about it and asked me to teach beading for the resort’s Just Us Kids program, and 29 years later I am still doing it!

Q: What is the most satisfying part of your job?

A: Turning kids and adults on to their creative side. Many doctors, lawyers, and other professionals come to the class. They have never been exposed to this kind of experience and love to discover their inner creativity.

Q: Any memorable stories?

A: One 8-year-old girl, who has been coming to my class for three years, always wears to class everything she ever made with me — all at one time.

Q: What’s the most difficult part of your job?

A: Not having enough hours in the day.

Former Key Biscayne resident Andrew Reinach invited his youth baseball coach Frank Burke and wife Maggie to Boston to watch a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

The Burkes received a nice surprise from Reinach when “Welcome to Frank” flashed on the scoreboard.

Saga of the Hank Banks mural

As the saying goes, “Sometimes good things really do happen to good murals.” Or something like that.

After a recent Art in Public Places meeting, Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheck had good news about the future of the historic mural that local artist Hank Banks painted in 1964 for the opening of the Key Biscayne Bank.

“It’s going to be a happy ending for the mural,” Kurlancheck said, describing the Art Board’s plan to return the painting to the Village Hall community room. “It’s going to be accepted and celebrated and it’s no longer in limbo.”

And, although he left it unstated, it’s no longer right outside his office. Altruism aside, there is no denying the 22-foot mural wasn’t being used to its best advantage when it sat, covered in a plastic tarp, against a wall near Kurlancheck’s office.

The mural will hang in the community room located on the first floor of Village Hall.

