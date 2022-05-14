The bite offshore of Key Biscayne continues to be good. Sailfish have been biting in 100 to 200 feet of water.

The sailfish are eating live goggle eye jacks, small bluerunners, large pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoos, Spanish sardines, and cigar minnows. If you can’t buy live bait you might try anchoring on a shallow grass patch or patch reef and chum with frozen chum. You can use a Sabiki rig or small hook with a piece of squid or shrimp to catch the bait that follows the chum to your boat.

Many of the artificial reefs offshore of Key Biscayne have had baitfish schools that are attracting the sailfish.

Fishing these baits under a kite has been the most productive way to get into the action, but free lining these baits is another way to get into the action. You might want to add a trace of #4 copper wire to your leaders because there are some nice size kingfish feeding in these areas.

Blackfin tunas, mahi mahi, wahoos, bonitos, and barracudas are being caught while targeting the sailfish. Shallow water groupers and blue line tilefish season opened the 1st of the month. Many of the wrecks in 100 to 300 feet of water have been holding big black, gag, and red groupers.

There also is some nice mutton snappers and big amberjacks being caught on the wrecks. Blueline tilefish can be caught in 400 to 600 feet of water. They like large pieces of squid and bonito strips.

Daytime swordfishing has been ok, but like always, some get strikes and others not. Large rigged squids fished near the bottom in 1800 to 2000 feet of water is how these giant billfish are targeted. Nighttime reef fishing continues to get good for yellowtail and mutton snappers.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

