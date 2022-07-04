It may be hard to believe, but 2022 is more than half over, which means it must be about time for the 4th of July parade. This year's 63rd annual festivities will include a very special Grand Marshall, one of Key Biscayne’s most beloved and respected residents, Mrs. Sally Brody.

Brody was asked to serve as Grand Marshall while volunteering at the Moonlight Cape Florida fundraiser. “I was extremely honored and thrilled to be asked to be in the parade as the Grand Marshall,” she said.

She has earned the honor after a long career as an educator. Brody, an Ohio native who attended the University of Miami, was an elementary school teacher for 30 years in South Miami, Overtown and Key Biscayne. She later formed her own educational program, the Center for the Talented and Gifted Students (CATS).

“Many of my students live near the key and have children of their own. Knowing these students, now grown, is very special to me,” said Brody.

Brody moved to the Village in 1971 when she married Clifford Brody. “He was one of the original Key Rats as he moved to the key when he was 11 years old.”

Her late sister, Shirley Pearson, had fixed Brody up on a blind date with Cliff. They have been together since. “He came with a full package – a daughter, Sheri, then 4, and a son, Joel, 8 years old. Cliff became the best father ever.”

Clifford Brody will be remembered by Key Biscayne residents for his service to the Village as a member of the first Village Council, then as Vice Mayor ,when he helped form the Key Biscayne Fire Department. He passed away about five months ago.

Brody said the spirit of her husband will be by her side as she leads the parade.

“The honor of being Grand Marshall has helped me a lot,” she said. “I will ride in the car alongside him, as he was a truly fine man who donated many years of volunteering to make KB a wonderful place to live.”

The Brodys lived on Sunset Circle for years, and aboard the “Sally Ann” at the dock at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. “We sailed to the Bahamas and the Keys, and up the East Coast to Maine several times,” said Brody. “Also through the Great Lakes and on the Great Circle Route.”

The couple also traveled in a motorhome as far west as Alaska, where they spent months vacationing.

Asked about her favorite part of the 4th of July parade, Brady responded enthusiastically that the Junkanoos and stilt walkers are always a big hit.

“This year’s parade will be the best ever with 45 floats and five bands,” she said, adding, “It will not rain on our parade! I am anxious to see a large crowd as usual.”