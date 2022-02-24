Sampling organic produce at the Key Biscayne Farmers Market

It’s a sunny Saturday and the Key Biscayne Farmers Market is bustling.

Today I am visiting the Paradise Farms booth. There to greet me is Niko Test, whose name I would place at the top of the “People Who Are Passionate About What They Do” list.

Niko explains the farm’s philosophy. “Everything at Paradise Farms is grown with love, the old fashioned and organic way.” She lives in a small cabin on the south Dade farm, where she and a crew of four others handle most duties — everything from planting and tending to harvesting and delivering to selling produce at market.

With her youthful idealism, Niko reminds me of a modern-day version of my younger self, albeit looking more like she could grace the cover of a health and wellness magazine than I ever did.

“Would you like to sample some edible flowers?” she asks. “Fresh picked this morning.” Her question catches me off guard but, sensing her enthusiasm, I readily agree.

“Try a nasturtium,” she offers. The beautiful yellow flower has a peppery taste, subtle at first but then it packs a punch. Niko smiles and hands me a red hibiscus flower as a chaser. The hibiscus emits a cooling gel that feels great after the fire of the nasturtium. Munching these flowers, I am beginning to feel like a happy iguana.

Arrayed on the table are heaping baskets of fresh eggplant, tomatoes, lettuce, squash, starfruit, chard, beets, ginger, avocado and more. The aroma of parsley, sage and mint is intoxicating. Paradise Farms also carries a selection of medicinal herbs.

Though Niko describes organic farming as “old-fashioned,” it is also the wave of the future. Locally-grown organic produce is usually fresher than anything you can find in the supermarket. And there are advantages to buying food directly from the people who grow it. You get to meet the farmer, ask questions, understand more about what you are putting on your plate. That carrot has a backstory.

Food is what connects us to the earth. There are consequences to our choices. Decisions about what to eat and how much, and where to buy our food affect everything from climate change to water quality to the global economy.

And of course what we eat affects how we feel. I have yet to meet a healthcare practitioner who doesn’t extol the virtues of a healthy diet. In a world often rocked by turbulence, making choices mindfully about what we eat is one way to take control over our lives and our health.

Niko suggests that our attitude toward eating reflects our approach to life. For example, do we stick with the same foods year-round, or can we follow the seasons and eat what is fresh and locally-sourced? Importing food from halfway around the planet comes at a cost, both financially and environmentally.

Though shopping for organic produce requires extra effort, Niko reminds us that eating real food is fun. “Notice the sound of biting into a crunchy carrot, the color of a cabbage, the taste of a juicy tomato.”

Niko has inspired me to learn more. We have access to so many fresh tropical fruits and vegetables, and I admit knowing little about many of them. Eating those flowers turned out to be not only a treat for my taste buds but also an eye-opening experience.

By early afternoon, the Paradise Farms booth had run out of kale. “It goes fast,” Niko laughs. Next week, I pledge to get here earlier and join in the organic crowd’s quest for tastier produce.

The Key Biscayne Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 to 2. Cartons of edible flowers from Paradise Farms are $ 5.