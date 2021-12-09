It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — especially when it comes to coastal resiliency projects.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the first-ever statewide flooding resilience plan that proposes 76 projects totaling more than $270 million over the next three years – a total that will be matched by local investments “to address community identified vulnerabilities.”

Speaking in Oldsmar, DeSantis introduced the Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan, saying: “We have done a lot to support Florida water resources, and we know infrastructure for clean and strong waterways is important. We also want to fortify infrastructure to make communities across Florida more resilient. We are a low-lying state, a storm-prone state, and a flood-prone state.”

Twenty-six of the 76 projects are aimed at Miami-Dade County, including the replacement of eight Biscayne Bay seawalls in Edgewater; the installation and elevation of generators at multiple fire stations; and an estimated $67 million (the highest cost of any state project listed) for a Miami Beach protection plan called “First Street Flood Mitigation and Sea Level Rise Adaptation.”

Other costly projects include the design and construction of Allapattah Flood Improvements from NW 7th Ave. to 14 Ave., and from NW 23 St. to 31 St.; public housing resiliency upgrades in the Little River Adaptation Action Area; and the elevation of roadway, infrastructure and drainage improvements to SW 157 Ave. from SW 42 to SW 8 for resilience. Each of those projects cost $20 million to more than $31 million.

The Village of Key Biscayne is not included in DeSantis’ plans, but is hoping to be part of the new 50-year U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Shoreline Protection Plan after passing the first step by landing on the tentative side of the Miami-Dade County plan. That project, estimated worth $120 million, would lead to reinforced, elevated, vegetated sand dunes — including construction and maintenance — along the ocean side.

The Village also has at its disposal $100 million in General Obligation Bonds, approved by voters in 2020, which can be used to offset costs for inner-island and bayside resiliency projects if the Corps project is ultimately approved.

And Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is now in Washington, D.C., speaking to as many “key players,” hoping to secure some of the funds expected to be released from the recently signed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill, which would send a reportedly $245 million windfall to the state just for bridge repairs and replacement.

The hot topic of replacing Bear Cut Bridge (at an estimated cost of $310 million ) in the face of strong storms and imminent sea level rise is the primary part of a current Request for Proposal issued by the county. But, the solicitation process was questioned so much that Mayor Levine Cava recommended Tuesday to toss out the existing process and start fresh again, while keeping in mind federal funds could be available for that critical resiliency project.

“With 35 coastal counties containing the majority of our population and economy, our risks are only going to increase with time,” said State Senate President William Simpson. “I’m grateful to Gov. DeSantis and (House) Speaker (Chris) Sprowles for their vision and leadership in elevating flood mitigation as a critical part of Florida’s public safety infrastructure. Strategic planning and key investments made today will have a tremendous benefit for future generations of Floridians.”

Florida’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget included both state and federal funding totaling $640 million to support proactive efforts to ensure that state and local communities are prepared to deal with the impacts of sea level rise, intensified storms, and flooding.

“I have often said, we aren’t simply inheriting our environment from our parents, we are borrowing it from our children,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.