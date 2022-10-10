Hello, my name is Oscar Emilio Luis Sardiñas. I am the proud son of Oscar and Ibelisse Sardiñas, blessed brother of Javier and Sergio and grateful, undeserving husband to Joanne Sardinas and beaming father of both my daughters, Maya and Sienna.

I've been asked to explain why I am running for a seat on council.

At the core, it stems from my immense gratitude for what this Island has provided for my family and I. We have been fortunate to enjoy a life full of amazing connections, beautiful memories and a quality of life most might only dream of. My entire life, I have gravitated toward opportunities to add value by demonstrating a genuine interest in people and the gifts they bring to our lives; by approaching challenges in a strategic but thoughtful manner; by leading in a manner aimed at lifting those around me and supporting them in becoming the best version of themselves, and through holding perspective in highest regard and working every day to assert my choice – not to judge, but rather find the genius in everyone's point of view. Emerson said “In my walks, every man I meet is my superior in some way, and in that I learn from it.”

I believe we are about to enter what is arguably the most crucial time in the history of Key Biscayne. A time where we must collectively put aside our desires to be right and work together and collaboratively to ensure that our wonderful paradise remains financially, physically and philosophically resilient and vibrant for years to come. And that we all bear down and work from a place of enthusiasm, optimism and love to make this island better than how we found it

. I believe I have demonstrated the temperament, patience, strategic mindset, community service, years of proven leadership, and open-minded skepticism that will serve me well to facilitate this endeavor with the support of my neighbors. I have the utmost confidence that we will, together, accomplish many initiatives that will leave a long-lasting positive impact on our Island.

Key Biscayne, I humbly ask you to afford me the honor to roll up my sleeves, to listen intently, to work with you, to respect your points of view, to execute and to make the decisions necessary to:

- Assert our community's needs for an improved driveway into our Island.

- Allow our small community government the leeway to listen to and define parameters aimed at protecting our way of life.

- To work diligently to secure the necessary funding to support our crucial endeavors.

- To update and improve upon our incredible timeless charter and facilitate an efficient local government.

- To perpetuate community activism and inclusion and work with our neighboring municipalities towards an exemplary plan for our future.

- To increase efficiencies, offer oversight and support our village staff and help them succeed.

I humbly ask for your trust in me to work hard for us all and know that whether elected or not I will remain steadfast in my pursuit of adding value to this great community every way I am able.

Thank you Key Biscayne and God Bless!