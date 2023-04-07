Sargassum ‘blob’ presenting challenges and potential health risks for Key Biscayne and coastal Florida

Calling it "potentially, a tremendous problem for us as we reach summer," Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco on Tuesday night delivered his message on what is being done to thwart, or contain, a "blob" of sargassum that could have major impacts on Florida's beaches.

In addition, the Village also adopted a resolution to urge the United States Congress and Florida Legislature to appropriate funds for the seaweed removal, to study the cause and possible solutions to minimize the impact, and explore disposal in a beneficial way.

That echoed a similar resolution by Miami-Dade's Board of County Commissioners earlier in the day, regarding all county beaches.

Mayor Rasco said while he and Village Manager Steve Williamson were in Tallahassee earlier this year, "We started putting this on everybody's radar. Supposedly, there is a plan ... people up there are working on it."

Williamson said he's even spoken to the County's Director of Emergency Management, who also is pulling together a plan with other county emergency teams in case an excessive amount of the stinky seaweed washes ashore at a single location.

Everyone agrees it would have a huge economic impact on Miami-Dade County, or wherever it decides to wash ashore.

Dr. Brian Lapointe, a veteran researcher specializing in seaweed at Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce, told Islander News on Monday that the "blob" – as it has been referred to by some – measures some 5,000 miles long and 300 miles wide, accounting for some 13 million tons floating in waters between the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

He traveled from Key West on April 2 and already noticed large patches of the sargassum on the windward side of the Lower Keys up to the Middle Keys as he crossed the Seven-Mile Bridge.

"You could see it along the shoreline," he said. "Key West was pretty stinky. Friday evening, we could see it at Bahia Honda State Park. It was starting to decompose, giving off the hydrogen sulfide ... You've probably seen the brown water (in past occurrences)."

Lapointe said by viewing satellite imagery, "We had never seen that much in March, and January also was a record. We don't know (how much) going forward ... Usually the peak is in July."

Dealing with stinky seaweed, and having to pay big money for trucks to haul the sargassum from the beach – about $65,000 a month currently on Key Biscayne – are just part of the problems. , although if there was a way to wring the seaweed out before it's loaded onto the trucks, it would save a lot of money, Mayor Rasco said.

Sargassum, which is beneficial for more than 100 species of fishes and invertebrates while out in the ocean, actually can carry red tide bacteria and heavy metals, such as arsenic, Lapointe said. "Then it's used for fertilizer (in some cases) for plants, and there (might be) human consumption. We do know that septic systems help that stuff grow through e-coli (bacteria)."

Those with respiratory issues and pregnant women are more susceptible to the hydrogen sulfide gasses released by the sargassum. So, when smelling a "rotten, stinky odor," it's best to leave the area, he said.

What can Key Biscayne residents expect to see as the temperature heats up?

"It's hard to predict where it's going to hit," Dr. Lapointe said. "There is a lot of variability. In the Gulfstream, if winds blow east and southeast, it will come ashore. ... It's already in the Caribbean and in Mexico, places like the Riviera Maya.

"In Palm Beach last year, we saw that the jetty there was catching the sargassum, which was decomposing, and the water turned dark brown. Not pleasant to swim in, and releasing the hydrogen sulfide gas is a risk to human health."

As far as Florida's tourist industry, Lapointe believes it "already has" been affected.

"In the Florida Keys, it's become a pretty big issue with the hotel industry in the last couple of years," he said. "We're starting to see the level of influx (of seaweed increase) ... if we see this trend continue on Florida's east coast ...

"People go to Key West, check in, and then smell the air and they're like, 'What is that?' and walk out and see this stuff all over the beach. All of a sudden they're doing research, 'Where can I go where the water is clean?' But this has been going on awhile in Mexico, in the Caribbean, Barbados, Martinique."

As far as trends, Lapointe said, "We don't know, but we all think this is the new normal."

He said the issue of sargassum in the Gulf of Mexico cropped up in the 1980's, and the Crystal River power plant's cooling intake was once plugged by an 80-mile swath of the seaweed in 1991.

"(Researchers) thought it was likely connected to nutrient pollution out of the Mississippi River, and everybody laughed ... We had those early warning signs back then."

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, as defined in 2011, stretches from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico, where most of the seaweed apparently originates and thrives in crystal blue waters. Until 2011, sargassum was contained to the Sargasso Sea, off the coast of Bermuda. But, wind currents pushed it south into warmer waters and then across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

"We've seen a good deal of sargassum -- surprisingly, in 2013 none -- but there is an upward trend, with the peak year, of course, being in 2018," Lapointe said. "Now, we're trying to identify the drivers, research the sources of the multiple nutrient sources."

One of the regions is Guinea and the Congo River on Africa’s west coast, where Saharan dust kicks up, and where it's "happy" feeding off those nutrients. Also being monitored is South America, in the Orinoco and Amazon rivers.

The question at this week’s Council meeting was, "How can it be stopped from coming ashore Key Biscayne?"

Williamson pointed out that the sargassum cannot be touched in federal waters.

"We're not allowed to capture it until it hits the beach ... that's the federal law ... our environmental regulations don't allow boats to go out and capture it."

However, Lapointe said that off the coasts of the Dominican Republic and Antigua, officials are physically capturing the sargassum with a big net that brings it up to a work boat, and with a pump the seaweed is compressed 1,000 meters or more down to create negative buoyancy.

"Not only can it reduce the amount of sargassum coming into the beach, but it ... can chip away at the carbon dioxide buildup in the atmosphere, called carbon sequestration, and that is one of the more exciting things happening," Lapointe told WKMG-TV in Orlando.

Keeping some of it buried on Key Biscayne's beaches is an option, said Dr. Roland Samimy, Village Resiliency Officer, although it would be just a fraction of what might be headed toward shore.

Councilman Fernando Vazquez thought it would be great to turn it into biofuel, as is being done at Lake Jessup. But, finding a staging area to do that is a big challenge, for many reasons.

Worm farms also have been considered, in which worm excrement would be turned into fertilizer. But, with the size of this "blob" of seaweed, "you'd need a pretty big worm farm," Lapointe said.