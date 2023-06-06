Sargassum can harbor ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria, posing serious health risks to humans

If a 5,000-mile swath of sargassum doesn't concern you enough, a new study from Florida Atlantic University is uncovering how Vibrio, or "flesh-eating" bacteria, can cling to plastic waste carried ashore by the seaweed.

Persons with a cut or open wound, particularly on the foot or ankle, are most susceptible to exposure, and an infection can lead to amputation or death in severe cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some Vibrio vulnificus infections lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a severe condition that kills the flesh around an open wound.

The CDC reports that Vibrio bacteria causes about 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the U.S. annually and is most often transferred when people eat raw or undercooked seafood or expose an open wound to seawater.

Those with weakened immune systems due to medical conditions are not as likely to ward off the effects of the bacteria as otherwise healthy individuals would.

The study by FAU researchers shows that seaweed interacts with plastic debris, or microplastics, and Vibrio bacteria to create the “perfect pathogen storm” for beachgoers and marine life.

FAU researchers say that varieties of Vibrio bacteria are found in waters around the world and are a leading cause of death in humans from the marine environment.

The 5,000-mile wide belt of seaweed known as the “Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt” is expected to wash up on Florida's coastline between now and July.

The Florida Department of Health says Vibrio vulnificus typically live in warm, brackish seawater.

According to the CDC, exposure to the bacterium can come when people with open wounds, cuts or scratches are in direct contact with a mixture of fresh and ocean water.

The bacterium can invade the bloodstream, causing a severe life-threatening illness with symptoms that include fever, chills, decreased blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions.

The CDC says about one in five people die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

In 2022, Florida Department of Health officials reported 17 deaths and 74 Vibrio bacteria-related infections, many of those related to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.