The beaches on Key Biscayne are regularly inundated with blankets of sargassum seaweed. Going to the beach becomes a compromise -- how badly you want to enjoy the sun and surf versus how willing are you to put up with the seaweed.

At first blush it might seem like sargassum is just a big mess, causing nothing but work and problems. But if you enjoy eating fresh local seafood, you might want to rethink your position.

Sargassum, a type of algae, floats in massive rafts that can be miles across, as in the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic. The Sea is bounded by four currents --the Gulf Stream, the North Atlantic Current, the Canary Current, and the North Atlantic Equatorial Current -- and Sargassum bounds the sea’s calm, clear blue water.

Sargassum also drifts in smaller clusters, but in all of its forms, sargassum supports life in extraordinary numbers.

Sea turtles use the sargassum mats as shelter for recent hatchlings, providing food and shelter.

It is the primary nursery habitat for fish, shrimp and crab, which have adapted specifically to this floating algae. Commercial fish such as mahi mahi and amberjacks rely on sargassum for their survival.

This remarkable seaweed is also the spawning site for threatened and endangered eels, white marlin, porbeagle shark, and dolphinfish. Humpback whales annually migrate through the Sargasso Sea, and birds use these floating ‘islands’ to rest on and find food during migration.

Even after it dies and sinks to the seafloor, sargassum is providing energy as it decays, in the form of carbon, to fishes and invertebrates, making it an essential link to the deep sea food chain.

Because of these ecological impacts, in 2003, Sargassum located within the US Exclusive Economic Zone off the southern Atlantic states was designated by NOAA as an “Essential Fish Habitat,” which affords these areas special protection.

Seaweed Safety

Sargassum that’s washed onto the beach can smell unpleasant after a few days in the sun, but is the seaweed dangerous to people? According to floridahealth.gov, sargassum cannot harm you.

Dried out sargassum puts out a mild amount of hydrogen sulfide gas, giving it that rotten egg smell. If you suffer from respiratory illness you might wish to reconsider beach walks after a heavy influx of seaweed, but since it is outdoors, the gaseous smell is mitigated when it mixes with the ocean breeze.

You also might want to avoid swimming in Sargassum in case there are stinging jellyfish caught in it. And of course, always supervise children when they are in the water, and especially around large clusters of seaweed, to help avoid entanglement.

What does KB do about sargassum?

Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne’s Resilience Officer, said the beach is maintained seven days a week. Trash is collected, the upper beach is sifted and groomed, and the seaweed is raked and integrated in the weed line six inches deep. Also, it is hauled away during seaweed season, from March through October.

“When the seaweed is hauled off the beach, the vast majority of it goes to a commercial disposal facility. Some occasionally goes to farmers in Homestead as a soil supplement,”

This service is budgeted under the Public Works Department at a cost which varies annually depending on the amount of seaweed,” said Samimy. “Last year the price for a clean beach was $557,661.”

The Village plans for this annual expense in its budget.

Samimy has presented several alternative plans to the village council, including variations on the status quo. There was even one in-water option that would prevent the drifting seaweed from reaching the beach, but Samimy said this is not very likely given existing environmental regulations.

Rachel Silverstein, Ph.D., Executive Director of Miami Waterkeeper, recommends “letting the seaweed decompose in the open air rather than mixing or burying it with the sand.” She also encourages composting the seaweed and converting it into natural fertilizer which is being done already in several Miami-Dade sargassum “hotspots.”

Samimy said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and her team have worked to help Key Biscayne effectuate a seaweed staging/drying/composting pilot project on Virginia Key and at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant. Although “not a sure thing yet, they are surely trying to help us.”

Meanwhile, Samimy will be presenting additional information about potential vendors to remove and treat the sargassum in upcoming Village Council meetings.

