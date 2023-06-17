Saturday emergency involving minor in water quickly becomes “downgraded”

Police, fire and rescue units responded to a call Saturday afternoon at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, resulting in one minor being transported to a local hospital.

According to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang, the call originally came in as a cardiac arrest in the water, "but after medical personnel arrived, that quickly became downgraded" and the minor was treated at the scene for an undetermined emergency and transported by a Fire Rescue vehicle as a precaution.

There was no indication it was related to a possible near-drowning.

Lang said the park is coordinated through the State, so emergency personnel can respond from various agencies.

"Often times, we get a call outside the Village limits, and we'll send appropriate officers, and either take the lead or we support the lead agency in charge to mitigate the emergency," he said.

"Thankfully, this was a relatively quick case."

Saturday was the start of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, which usually translates to more visitors on the island and at the beach.