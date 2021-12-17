Saturday’s Seraphic Fire Holiday Concert cancelled

One of the island’s most popular holiday events, the free concert by two-time Grammy nominee Seraphic Fire has been cancelled, driven in part by the recent uptick on the island’s COVID positivity rate, now reportedly at 10 percent.

Known for lending angelic voices to holiday classics, Seraphic Fire was scheduled to perform timeless holiday carols, in their festive style Saturday December 18 at 7 p.m. at the Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive.

In an email communication announcing the cancellation, the Village of Key Biscayne said the concert was being cancelled “Out of an abundance of caution,” adding that the decision was made jointly by the Village and the performers.

COVID testing and positive tests results have been increasing on the island, with Curative – the company running the Rapid COVID testing site on Village Green – saying that Thursday they performed over 800 tests.

Wednesday, local pharmacy Ethos Wellness Pharmacy on Key Biscayne, saw 15 positive tests, what Loren Blandon, Director of Programs and Experiences at Ethos Wellness called “a bit unusual.”

On Thursday, Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson reissued the mandatory mask mandates for all village employees.