“Burgers are comfort food.”

“Burgers are easy to eat.”

“Burgers are portable.”

For years, burgers have been a staple food group in many households. Whether they are making it at home, ordering it in, or going to a restaurant, many can’t help but crave this juicy perfection.

Key Biscayne is home to more than 25 different burgers, each of which stands on its own merits.

This week, four Islander News interns: Elizabeth Zang, Ava Castaneda, Jonathan Mendez and Victoria Zang began the “Burgers and Bits” series. In this segment, these self-proclaimed burger experts tried three different burgers from three Key Biscayne establishments:

Golden Hog - El Americano

Panna – El Tequeburger

Artisan – Artisan Burger

Here are the tasting bits from Elizabeth and Jonathan.

Elizabeth Zang: I remember the day we came up with this project, I was instantly excited. Apart from the fact that I love to eat, I also love giving my opinion on things, so this project perfectly married these two things. However, as we started, I realized how awesome this opportunity really was. I have lived in Key Biscayne for 10 years, yet have never been to many of these restaurants. This week, for example, I tried three burgers that I had never before eaten. I have never been a huge fan of burgers, but this first tasting was enough to change my mind.

Jonathan Mendez: When the paper approached me about writing a segment about eating burgers with my friends for the Islander News, I thought to myself: “What could be better?” And while I agreed (I’m always hungry), I never realized how great this project would be. Together with my fellow interns, we get to explore the local restaurants that we have eaten at our entire lives – but now with a greater depth and appreciation. Burgers are a great food to sample, as it is many restaurants’ classic or signature dish.

Golden Hog - El Americano

JM. When you think of a classic American burger, this is the one you will think of (hence the name). The other two on this list are specialty burgers, but this one is as traditional as it gets. From its appearance, it looked extremely appetizing, and my stomach and I are happy to report that it tasted great as well. The rich flavors and the meat’s satisfying texture were great, with the brioche bun tying the whole burger together.

EZ. This burger made a great first impression on me, not only because it came with french fries, but because of the way it looked. This entree was the only one to add fries with the price without an extra charge, which I love. This burger reminded me of everything I associate with a classic burger. As for looks, it was impeccable. The bread looked perfectly round and toasty, the bacon crispy, the meat juice and the cheese perfectly melted. These expectations were clearly met when I took the first bite. The bun was as great as I expected and the meat, which was ordered medium, was cooked to perfection. If someone is looking for a classic burger this is definitely the one because it is perfectly traditional and will hit home every time.

Address: 91 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Order: thegoldenhog.com

Phone: (305) 361-1300

Panna – El Tequeburger

JM. This burger can be categorized as an explosion of flavor – but with a twist. Again the taste and the texture of the burger were great, but instead of the traditional brioche bread, the meat and toppings were sandwiched between two flat, round pieces of tequeño. This added a completely new level of depth to the burger and definitely makes it a must-try. The extra cheese from the tequeño goes perfectly with the rest of the meal.

EZ. This burger intrigued me from the second I heard about it. If you are looking to try something out of the ordinary and new, this is definitely a must try. The tequeño bun added a whole new experience to the burger as it tied together the flavors from both. I love tequeños and was pleasantly surprised with how well it went with the burger. The tequeño was delicious and perfectly cooked, and it added a subtle sweetness to the meal. Additionally the potato sticks added a crunch that I really enjoyed. The whole burger was bustling with flavors that perfectly came together. I do have to admit that the burger was a bit overwhelming; I was definitely not able to finish the whole thing.

Address: 600 Crandon Blvd Suite 130, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Order: mypanna.com

Phone: (305) 456-0886

Artisan Kitchen and Bar – The Artisan Burger

JM. For the sake of maintaining my journalistic integrity, I must reveal that my review of this burger will be biased. That is because – long before we started these reviews – this burger has always been my favorite on the Island. The meat is always perfectly cooked and the bread is delicious. What puts it absolutely over the top, however, is the chipotle sauce. I am not usually a big fan of sauces, but this one is an absolute must-have.

EZ. Looks can be deceiving, and I felt that to be very true for this burger. At first glance, I thought the bun would be dry because of the way it looked. However, I was proven wrong at the first bite. The bread was toasty yet soft. Additionally, the roasted peppers and onions added a kick of flavor that really helped to bring the burger over the top. The meat was cooked very nicely: it was crispy on the outside and juicy at every bite.

Address: 658 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Order: artisankitchenandbar.com

Phone: (305) 365-6003

This is our first venture into the Islands burgers. In February, we will be reviewing three or four more burgers from the key. Stay tuned!