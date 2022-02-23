Editor’s Note: Mari Tere Rojas, Miami-Dade County School Board Member for District 6, sent Islander News this note relating to a letter published in the newspaper regarding Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

Good afternoon,

After reading the article in the Islander News, I was very disappointed in the comments that were expressed by Ms. Ivette Fernandez-Chautstre. The School Board Member, Central Region and (the) school has always responded to any issue(s) that are brought to our attention. Most recently, Ms. Fernandez-Chautstre expressed the same identical concerns printed in the Islander News, and a response was provided to her on Feb 14.

Furthermore, on Feb. 15, the School Board Member, Region, School Principal and Mayor of Key Biscayne met. The Mayor was concerned with the comments circulating on the Island and wanted to discuss the matter and provide a platform to address the community at large. The Board Member and Region agreed to meet with the community during the next scheduled PTA Meeting at the school. The date and time is forthcoming.

On that note, I want to categorically express that the article is not accurate and all concerns were addressed with Ms. Fernandez-Chautstre.

Let us know if there is anything else we can assist with.

Mari Tere Rojas