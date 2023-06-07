School is officially out – camp options galore for island kids

The official end of the 2022-2023 public school year is official here, with the last day of school this Wednesday, June 7.

As schools close, parents on the island who have yet not made a decision on a summer camp for their kids could benefit from a wide array of local options available, many with space for latecomers.

While many summer camps have filled up around the island, there’s still some great options available if you’re struggling to find where to send your kids!

Key Biscayne Community Center

Of course, we’d have to start with the Key Biscayne Community Center Summer Camps! Though space is limited, there is availability at summer camps ranging from arts, to sports, to academic: perfect for any island child.

Prices range from $250 to $490 for Members and $258 to $588 for Non-Members, varying depending on which summer camp it is. For more information, visit the Community Center’s Website or their location at 10 Village Green Way.

Enrichment Camp for kids in 3rd to 7th grade

A new arrival in the Community Center is also the Enrichment Camp for Kids in language arts, science, math, and art for kids and parents who want to get a head start in academics for the next school year, or to brush up on this past year’s material. Organized by passionate teachers, it runs for the weeks between June 19 to 30 on weekdays (9am to 1pm). The program is priced at $350 a week for Members and $420 for Non-Members. Register at their website by clicking here.

Motivating Minds

Parents who want to academically stimulate their kids may also find what they’re looking for at with Motivating Minds’ various summer programs. At their Key Biscayne location, alongside their more traditional Fun Camp that explores learning with games and activities, is the Academic Camp. But don’t be fooled, it includes everything that Fun Camp does with an added hour of one-on-one tutoring for your child. For parents who would like to improve their child’s reading skills, there is also the Orton Gillingham Reading Intervention, which offers more intensive reading session, which can be on their own or paired with Fun Camp.

Fun and Academic camp run from June 12 to August 4, and the Reading Intervention is all summer long. For more information refer to their website, visit them at 937 Crandon Boulevard, or call (305) 400-8722.

Miami Kiteboarding

For something a little more aquatic based, parents should check out Miami Kiteboarding Summer Camp, located on Key Biscayne’s North Beach Concession. Participating children will have the opportunity to engage in water activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, kitesurfing, and other such beach games.

Groups are organized by age and the camp runs in the weeks from June 12 to July 28 from 10 am to 4 pm. Registration is $350 per week (discounted if you enroll siblings) and includes water, a long-sleeve rashguard, and materials for the given activity. Register at their website, visit them at the North Beach Concession, or call (305) 345-9974.

Key Biscayne Yacht Club

Another option for water-based kids can be the Key Biscayne Yacht Club with their Summer Sailing and Marine Camps! The sailing programs are inclusive to people of all ages and experience levels, from beginner to intermediate, and the activities encourage participants to interact with their island home. Kids can learn about the environment they inhabit in a fun way, exploring mangroves and sandbars.

The programs run in the weeks between June 12th to August 28th and registration is paid for two weeks, $700-$800 for members of the club and $850-$950 for non-members. For more information on programs and pricing, or to register your child, refer to the Yacht Club’s informational page about their summer camps or call them at (305) 361-9171.

Miami Rowing Club

Any parent with a child who has more specialized interest in rowing might want to look at the Miami Rowing Club Summer Camp 2023. Established in 1980, the camp welcomes Middle and High School students of all ages and experience levels to learn everything there is to know about rowing, with various aquatic and land activities besides.

The program runs for four, two-week long sessions next to the Marine Stadium on Rickenbacker that begin on June 12 and 26 and July 10 and 24. Each session is $500 per child. For more information refer to their website.

Summer By the Sea at Key Biscayne Nature Center

Kids interested in marine life and activities may also enjoy the Summer By the Sea Summer Camp. Led by marine biologists, the program encourages hands-on learning with the environment. Participants will learn how they don’t have to travel far to learn about the world around them with Mangrove Slugs, paddleboarding, squid dissection, and other cool activities!

The camp runs from June 12 to August 4 on weekdays in the Nature Center and registration is based by week. Luckily, there’s a brand new discount exclusive for Key Biscayne residents, leaving the price at $450 if parents enter the code ‘33149bnc’ when signing up, as well as an additional 10% off for enrolling siblings. Register now at their website or visit the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center at Crandon Park.

Piccoli Bambini summer camp for little ones

For those with kids on the younger side, Piccoli Bambini is offering a summer camp for children 1-6 years old near Winn Dixie. Children will be able to participate in activities that stimulate their developing minds and bodies, including Summer Splash, Art, Soccer, and more! The camp has been running from June 1 and will continue until August 4. Enrollment is on a week-by-week basis, and for pricing and registration contact infokb@piccolibambini.com.

Alexander Montessori Summer Camp

Another option with a large age range (this time from 3-12) is Alexander Montessori Summer Camp. The camo alternates between a variety of outdoor and indoor activities suited to your child’s tastes, abilities, and what they want for their summer. There’s a variety of fun activities that can appeal to all kids while encouraging them to explore outside of their comfort zones. The camp is organized into different programs including Tropical Rainforest Summer, Sports Track, and the more general All-Around Camp.

Though it’s located off-Key, the summer camp offers complimentary shuttle services. For more information regarding pricing, location, and registration, refer to Alexander Montessori’s website.

KLA Academy summer camp

Elementary and Preschool-aged kids can also find something to do with the KLA Academy summer camp. Offering a colorful variety of activities to keep kids moving and having fun. Preschool programs are available for children aged between 3 months to 4 years, with those aged 5-11 in the Elementary program.

Registration closes June 9th and prices range from $430 to $520 for Preschool and $520 for Elementary, though prices are lower for families that send their kids to KLA during the school year. The camp is off-Key, located in Brickell, and registration is by week (with certain days off depending on which session you select) and runs from 9 am to 4 pm. For additional information and to register, refer to their website or call (786) 422-6262.

Key Biscayne Community Church Day School Summer Camp

A little closer to home lies KBCCDS Summer Camp, which welcomes walking toddlers and kids up to the age of 7. The camp has weekly themes and includes a plethora of different things for any child who wants to have fun, including a petting zoo, water slides, and more! Though the official camp runs from 8:30 to 2:30, working parents can be assured that there are post-camp activities available until 4:30.

Registration includes snacks and a hot lunch, and you can register by calling (305) 361-7501 or by visiting their facilities at 355 Glenridge Road.

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School

Also for kids 2-7, Camp at the Key is a great option located in the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School. Full of themed activities, theater, science, sports, and more, Camp at the Key has been running through the weeks of May 20th to August 4th. Groups are organized by age group and seeks to “provide children with a summer filled with laughter, learning, creativity, exploration, adventure and love!”

The $70 registration fee is due the Thursday before the week you’re enrolling your child for, and if there is no space available for that week you will be transferred to a waitlist and alerted if a space opens up. For more information and registration, refer to Camp by the Key’s website or visit the school at 160 Harbor Dr.

Calling all aspiring fashionistas – Fashion Futures summer camp

Older teens who are passionate about fashion might enjoy the summer camp that Muse Archives is offering at the Rubell Museum and Parodi Fashion Collection in Miami: Fashion Futures. Led by Marta Meyerhans, fashion curator and collector, teenagers aged 14-18 will be exposed to the ins-and-outs of the ever-changing fashion industry in an immersive environment that encourages them to tap into their artistic voices. The $749 program includes daily workshops to train skills, guest speakers, instruction from experienced professionals, unlimited access to the museum, and more!

The first two days of the week-long program (week of June 12) are spent in the Parodi Collection, with the next three in the Rubell Museum. For more information about Fashion Futures 2023, refer to their website.

RDCA Martial Arts Summer camp

For your little MMA fighter, Key Biscayne’s RDCAMMA is offering a summer camp. Running in four sessions for four weeks, the program promises to teach kids about acrobatics, self defense tactics, survival skills, weapons training, discipline, and fun! Promising to empower your child with RDCMMA’s 27 years of martial arts training experience, the camp welcomes all kids older than five and runs from 9am to noon.

Week-long sessions are $325. For more information refer to their website or visit them at 328 Crandon Blvd #206.

So what are you waiting for? No matter what your child is interested in, no matter how they want to spend their summer, and no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there is something on (or near) Key Biscayne for you!

For the complete Islander News 2023 Summer Camp Guide, click here.