“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” ~ Mother Teresa

Remember the carefree days of being a child? Every day was a new experience, full of learning and discovery.

Nothing like a visit to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, spend time with Augustus Goop, the Oompa Loompas, and a group of smart-beyond-their-ages 3rd graders, to recalibrate our life’s compass.

This past week, I was fortunate enough to visit the 3rd grade class of Ms. Collongette at the K-8 Center. I want to thank Ms. Coto, the principal, and Ms. Collongette for allowing me the honor to read along with the students.

At the time, the students were reading the Roald Dahl classic, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

On that day, the K-8 Center was loaded with men visiting different classrooms to read with kids as part of Miami-Dade Public School Fathers in Education program. It was hard to tell who was having more fun – the kids or the fathers. “I had a blast,” said dad who was leaving as I was checking in.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss was also one of the fathers reading, and he also told me he had a great time.

There is something special that comes from holding a story and knowing that you can step in or out of it, whenever you wish. Ms. Collongette’s students were really into the story, and while they often chuckled at my inability to properly pronounce Augustus’ name, they made it possible for me to get into the story with them.

Before we started reading, I had a chance to chat with the kids. That interaction left me pleased at how bright and socially adept these students were, in some cases, more so than us adults.

There are many things I took from my time in Ms. Collongette’s class, but I keep going back to the kids’ infectious smiles. While Augustus Gloop won one of five Golden Tickets and left the factory covered in chocolate after falling in the chocolate river, I felt like these 3rd graders gave me a real-life Golden Ticket.

While one of the Fathers in Education objectives is for kids to learn from adult role models, we often don’t consider what they could be teaching us. Kids can teach us so much about living life, about having hope, and about making the most out of any situation.

Oh, those smiles. See, a smile is the simplest form of kindness we can share. In an adult world where niceties are often lacking, think of the wave of love one simple smile can produce and Ms. Collongette’s class helped me relearn this fact. Oh, those smiles

Thank you, kids, for your time and life lessons.