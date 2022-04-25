Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dotres, coming to island this week for meet-and-greet

Time is running out on Mike Davey'’s second term as Key Biscayne's mayor.

“Two hundred days,” he said Friday morning, after attending a wind-blown Earth Day celebration at Village Green Park. “Time is fleeting ... so I say, ‘Let's start now’ ... I want to get stuff done -- and they are getting done. Things seem to be going fairly well.”

His latest offering is an informal community meeting with new Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who officially took the helm of the nation's fourth-largest school system on Valentine's Day.

“I really do appreciate him making time and meeting our residents,” Mayor Davey said. “This will be a fairly relaxed, informal setting. I want him to get to know the people of Key Biscayne, and to understand we're good people, that we care, we understand, and we're involved.”

The outdoor gathering takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Key Biscayne Village Hall Turtle Fountain. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served.

It will be the first time a school superintendent has devoted his time to visit the island for such a meeting since Mayor Davey has been in office.

“I really appreciate his attentiveness; he’s been really great to talk to,” he said. “I’m really excited for our residents to get to know him.”

Mayor Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson had met with Dr. Dotres in late March after several parents raised concerns about what they saw as shortcomings in the academic system, particularly at the Key Biscayne K-8 Community School.

Parents, getting emotional at times at various meetings, and some even threatening to transfer their children, have cited, in part, a lack of communication from the administration, unavailable services for students with learning disabilities, not enough of a variety of language skill classes, and questioned the policy on shutting out volunteers who want to assist students in various subjects.

Mayor Davey previously had arranged another community meeting that took place earlier this month, entitled “Education in our Schools,” which resulted in an agreement to give some time for Dr. Dotres to sort things out.

“Let’s give the new superintendent an opportunity to work it out,” Mayor Davey told the audience. “He gets it. He knows we have issues here.”

Dr. Dotres is familiar with Miami-Dade County schools, having been a principal at Hialeah Gardens Elementary, an assistant principal at M.A. Milam K-8 Center in Hialeah, and a teacher at both Miami Beach South Pointe Elementary and Frederick Douglass Elementary in Miami.

“Knowing Key Biscayne is one thing and getting to know the residents is another, and that’s the difference,” Mayor Davey said. “It’s just something that doesn't happen (because of) our busy lives. I think this is healthy for us to meet with folks who have an impact (on our educational system). It's a great opportunity for us.”

The outdoor event will not be televised or carried on Zoom, but is designed as a mild meet-and-greet.

“I always feel if you have non-political interaction you can find commonalities, and learn together and work together,” Mayor Davey said.