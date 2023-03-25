Scuba diving, outreach and education find new depths at Diver’s Paradise Dive Center

Showcasing an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne, Diver’s Paradise features daily diving and snorkeling experiences to the local reefs and wrecks.

The 40-year-old scuba center also houses a professional institute that is the only state-licensed scuba diving education facility in Miami. With a curriculum of higher learning that covers the programs and courses certified by the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Diver’s Paradise offers a scuba gear shop, private charters and all levels of scuba instruction.

“One of our most exciting developments is the start of a custom-built scuba program with students at Maritime and Science Technology Academy (MAST),” Growth & Development Manager Isabella Gukeisen said.

More than 50 MAST high school students are currently learning about or advancing their scuba knowledge. Led by PADI-certified instructors, diving students are encouraged to become ocean conservationists and environmentalists.

University of Miami Rescue a Reef has partnered with Diver’s Paradise to study coral nurseries and reef health. Diver’s Paradise plans year-around ecological Waste No Dive™ relief efforts that are centered on education. With a resource of eager scuba divers cleaning beaches & oceans, the dive center spearheads a consistent, long-term plan for rescuing the world’s oceans.

“We have begun 2023 in full force. From our trips to our classes, we are thrilled to offer new programs, discounts and more,” Gukeisen said.

Diver’s Paradise is rolling out new student discounts for college students who are looking to begin their newest hobby or become PADI professionals.

“We are the place to go for any PADI course,” she said.

The dive center is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit Diver's Paradise online at keydivers.com to learn more. For inquiries regarding student groups or schools please contact isabella@keydivers.com.