Sea turtles on Key Biscayne: Time to protect our endangered visitors

Almost all sea turtles nesting along Florida’s beaches are loggerheads. They can live 70 to 80 years or more, and female loggerheads reach maturity at about 35 years of age, mating every two to three years in coastal waters.

April 1 marked the start of the time that many of them return to our Key Biscayne beaches to lay their eggs -- around 100 per nest.

All sea turtles are either threatened or endangered. They are protected under federal, state and local laws to mitigate the many threats they face: artificial lighting and urban sky glow; boating traffic; pollution and plastic ingestion; entanglement with fishing gear; and coastal development resulting in the loss of nesting habitat.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park has a sea turtle survey program that helps monitor, record and protect this fragile population for future generations. The park’s beaches average around 90-100 nests per season.

The “natural dark beaches” inside the park do not allow any human activity between sunset and sunrise. A dedicated team of volunteers and rangers undergo specialized training to become part of the sea turtle nesting survey team. They are out early every day during the season to ensure the accurate count of new crawls, nests and overall turtle activity.

It’s important to keep dogs off the beach because sea turtles are offshore waiting for nightfall to come to lay their eggs. If they see dogs or other predators, they may view our beaches as unacceptable and could possibly discharge their eggs in the water.

A great way to support the protection of our local sea turtle population is to Adopt A Turtle Nest offered by the Friends of Cape Florida. Every adoption can be personalized with the photo of the donor or in honor of a friend, child, teacher or school.

Donations provide support for vital equipment and vehicle repairs needed to survey and monitor the sea turtle nests, which helps ensure their protection.

For more information, click here.

