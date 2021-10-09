Spooky season is on its way to Miami Seaquarium, as the Key Biscayne landmark prepares for two weekends of trick-or-treating and family-friendly activities!

The Seaquarium will host “Happy Hauntings Halloween” from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31. Children are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes to enjoy trick-or-treating at Sharky’s Sweet Tooth Stations; booths will be set up amongst Seaquarium’s animal exhibits.

The park’s educational presentations have received some frightfully fun adaptations fit for the Halloween season. Visitors can see Swashbuckling Pirates at the Top Deck Dolphin Habitat, make a splash at Flipper’s Dance Party, and more.

“Happy Hauntings Halloween provides a great mix of entertaining education in sharing about the wonderful animals we care for,” said Seaquarium General Manager Bill Lentz.

Happy Hauntings Halloween is free for Annual Passholders, and included with single-day ticket admission. Also, during the month of October all Florida residents will receive 30% off general admission. Tickets are only available online and cannot be purchased at the gate.

For more information on all Miami Seaquarium activities and programs, visit MiamiSeaquarium.com.