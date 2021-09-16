Seaquarium undergoing “refresh,” celebrating anniversary with sweepstakes and special admission rate

The Miami Seaquarium first opened its doors 66 years ago, becoming one of South Florida’s most popular destinations. To celebrate this milestone, the Seaquarium is undergoing a refresh and offering discounted admission and special sweepstakes.

When Miami Seaquarium welcomed its first guests in 1955, it was the world’s largest marine life park. The Seaquarium’s first visitor wasn’t a human, but Mamie, an orphaned three-year-old manatee - the first in a long line of marine life cared for at Miami Seaquarium. Today, the oceanarium is one of only four manatee Critical Care Facilities in Florida.

“We are celebrating another year with a refresh to our facilities and a continued focus on enhancing our habitats that provide world-class care for our animals,” said General Manager Bill Lentz.

The Seaquarium’s multi-year improvement effort includes installing large shading structures at various pools, starting with Dolphin Harbor.

In September the Seaquarium is also holding a special sweepstakes for prizes such as animal encounter packages and Annual Passes. Participants can enter online at MiamiSeaquarium.com before September 30.

Annual Passholders will also be celebrated this month. The weekends of September 18-19 and 25-26 are Passholder Perk Days, with special discounts on food, merchandise and general admission. Single-day tickets for the week of September 20-24 will be available online for just $19.55.