Second Village Town Hall on stormwater issues set for Thursday

The Village of Key Biscayne will hold its second town hall on the community’s comprehensive stormwater system upgrade at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.

Topics to be discussed include the existing drainage system and the challenges in making it more resilient in the face of rising sea levels, king tides and intensifying rain events.

With new investments in the system on the horizon, village officials want to make sure residents have the opportunity to offer feedback.

The Village encourages residents to join this interactive Town Hall in person at the Key Biscayne Community Center (Island Room).

Portions of this event will be available on Zoom, meeting id # 231 627 8415 and on Channel 77.