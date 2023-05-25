Seized suspect marijuana, golf cart accident, and death investigation among recent police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of May 8 to May 21.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

May 8, 2023

Officers responded to a disturbance at the 7-11, located at 51 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the store employee, who advised it was resolved prior to police arrival.

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of North Mashta Drive regarding reports of property damage. Officers contacted the property manager, who advised an unknown subject(s) caused damage to the property. The incident was documented in a report and detectives were contacted.

May 9, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at 100 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the branch manager, who advised it was a false alarm.

The complainant at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police about an unknown person scratching her vehicle sometime this past Saturday. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

Police officers responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a suspicious male. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at the 300 block of Palmwood Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised it was accidental. No further action was needed.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the driver had an active arrest warrant out of Monroe County. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 6000 block of Crandon Boulevard for a tag not assigned to the vehicle. Officers contacted the driver and learned the driver had a suspended driver's license without knowledge. The driver was issued several citations and released on scene.

May 10, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers conducted a park check of Beach Park. Officers located five males who entered the park via the beach. The males were all issued a trespass warning and a records check was conducted. The check revealed one of the males had an active arrest warrant out of Levy County. The male was taken into custody and TOT to TGK Jail.

Officers completed a lost property report at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street. The complainant advised they lost their wallet and driver’s license.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud noise and music at the 200 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not discover a violation.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a bicycle theft. Officers contacted the victim, who provided a description of what occurred. A short time later, officers discovered a male matching the description. The male was vague with his identity and did not have any ID. Dispatch was able to provide information to the officers on scene. The information revealed a possible homicide warrant out of Pennsylvania. Officers transported the male to Miami Dade Warrants and confirmed his identity. The warrant was confirmed, and he was transported to TGK Jail.

May 11, 2023

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of loud music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to 240 Crandon Boulevard regarding a graffiti complaint. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised someone placed graffiti on the west wall golf cart entrance to the property. The property manager was contacted.

KBPD officers completed a lost property report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. The complainant advised their uncle lost his wallet at Winn-Dixie.

May 12, 2023

Officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a vehicle accident. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Police completed a theft report at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding misappropriation of funds. A case card was issued, and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Woodcrest Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and gave a verbal owner. The owner was advised of the noise ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to the 500 block of Fernwood Road regarding an accident involving a golf cart. Officers contacted the involved parties and there were no injuries. A juvenile was driving the golf cart and their parents were contacted. The juvenile was issued a citation.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Island Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and gave a verbal owner. The owner was advised of the noise ordinance.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver, who immediately displayed signs of impairment. Officers requested a Miami Dade Police DUI Unit. The driver was taken into custody by MDPD for suspicion of DUI.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of Glenridge Road regarding reports of loud noise and music.Officers circulated the area and did not discover a violation.

May 13, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Greenwood Drive regarding reports of construction occurring on the weekend. Officers contacted the crew and advised them of the Village ordinance.

While on patrol a traffic stop was conducted at the 6000 block of Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. Officers discovered there was a seize tag order. Additionally, the officers learned the driver had a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The driver was taken into custody. A search incident to arrest of the vehicle revealed 52.6 grams of suspect marijuana. The arrested was transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & Grand Bay Drive regarding a vehicle accident. Officers contacted both parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD officers contacted the complainant, who wanted to advise their son had his Super-73 stolen. The bike was taken from the area of the Community Center, located at 10 Village Green Way. Officers contacted the detectives to follow-up on surveillance footage. A case card was issued.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 50 block of Harbor Drive for an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver and completed a records check. The check revealed the driver had no valid driver’s license. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear and citations.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and did not discover a violation.

Police responded to the 600 block of Fernwood Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and gave a verbal owner. The owner was advised of the noise ordinance.

May 14, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and did not discover a violation.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Pacific Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Matheson Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police responded to a business alarm at the 60 block of Harbor Drive. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 500 block of Ridgewood Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance between a delivery driver and security. On arrival, the disturbance was over a language barrier. No further action was taken.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of South Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

May 15, 2023

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area and did not discover a violation.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 1000 block of Mariner Drive. Officers contacted the nanny, and she advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers responded to a 9-11 hang-up at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, and they advised it was accidental. All appeared secure.

May 16, 2023

Officers responded to a dispute at Domino's Pizza, located at 180 Crandon Boulevard. Officers advised both parties the incident was civil in nature. A report was completed and both parties were issued a case card.

KBPD officers contacted the complainant at the 600 block of Ocean Drive, who advised she needed to complete a lost property report. Officers provided a case card.

May 17, 2023

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a dispute between a male and a contractor. Officers contacted both parties and Code Enforcement. Code Enforcement handled the dispute.

Police officers completed a hit and run traffic crash investigation at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. The complainant was issued a case card.

Officers completed an informational report regarding the complainant at the 80 block of West Mashta Drive wanting to document her ex-boyfriend’s repeated attempts to contact her. She was provided with a case number and the incident was documented.

KBPD officers responded to the 500 block of Satinwood Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

May 18, 2023

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to a business alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 100 block Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to Village Green regarding two loose dogs. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate any animals.

Officers contacted the business at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding theft of services. Officers learned a female subject received services and stated they had forgotten their wallet. The female never returned. A case card was issued.

While on patrol, officers observed two juveniles at the 50 block of West Mashta Drive matching a description from the detectives regarding stolen Super-73 bicycles. Officers located two males within the location attempting to hide. They were detained and transported to KBPD. Detectives spoke with the juveniles and Civil Citations were issued.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Glenridge Road regarding an individual throwing eggs at the residence. Officers contacted the complainant, who said he believed this was occurring from a residence on Fernwood Rd. Officers spoke with several neighbors and documented the incident. A case card was issued.

Police responded to the 200 block of Seaview Drive regarding the theft of a Super 73 bicycle. The bike was parked in the north end of the garage at 430 p.m. Upon returning the bike was gone. KBPD Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the owner and gave a verbal owner. The owner was advised of the noise ordinance.

May 19, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the garage door leading to a home on the 100 block of Knollwood Drive completely open. Officers spoke with the homeowner’s son, and he secured the door. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cranwood Drive regarding reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the victim, who advised he last saw his vehicle the night before at 11:00 p.m. The victim advised he believes he left his fob inside of the vehicle. A case card was issued, and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Police officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, the proper code was given, and all was secure.

KBPD and KBFD responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a death investigation. Officers contacted the family and notified MDPD detectives.

KBPD responded with KBFD to a fire at the 200 block of West Mashta Drive. The electrical fire was extinguished by KBFD.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a suspicious male. Officers contacted the male and completed a records check. The check revealed an active warrant. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

May 20, 2023

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Hampton Lane regarding an attempted vehicle theft and property damage. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised two unknown subjects entered her husband’s vehicle to steal it. The vehicle had the key fob inside of it. While attempting to take the vehicle, the subjects crashed into another vehicle behind it. The subjects exited the vehicle and fled the area. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Woodcrest Road regarding reports of construction occurring on the weekend. Officers contacted the crew and advised them of the Village Ordinance. The crew left without incident.

KBPD officers completed a theft report at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard for a scooter taken overnight. Detectives will conduct a follow-up and view the surveillance footage.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Harbor Drive regarding a burglary of a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim, who stated an unknown person(s) entered their unlocked vehicle overnight. The subject took clothing valued over $8,200.

Police responded to Crandon Blvd. & Harbor Dr. regarding two males fighting. Officers contacted all involved parties and learned the dispute was over driving. The driving dispute resulted in both vehicles stopping in the driveway of 70 Crandon Blvd. The dispute turned physical. Officers located the aggressor at 650 Crandon Blvd., and he was taken into custody. The male was transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to the 10 block of Harbor Point regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers did not observe a violation but did advise the homeowner of the call.

May 21, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive regarding reports of loud music and kids screaming. Officers arrived at the location and observed violations. Officers contacted a female and issued a Civil Citation.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police dispatched two 2 juveniles at the 200 block of West Heather Drive who had fallen off an E-Bike. Officers contacted the juveniles. They advised they lost control of their bikes while crossing the speed bump. The juveniles’ parents responded to the scene, as did KBFD.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning. Officers responded back later in the evening and issued a civil citation.

