Like his staff did during the pandemic, Sen. Marco Rubio will be sending representatives to Key Biscayne on Wednesday (May 24) from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Senator's Rubio staffers will be available to discuss subjects such as Social Security benefits, Medicare, federal disaster claims, issues with the IRS, or any suggestions or concerns residents might have.

Senator Rubio will not be in attendance.

The mobile office will take place on the second floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center, in the Adult Lounge.

To contact Sen. Rubio's office, call 866-630-7106.

For the EventBrite page signup, please click here.