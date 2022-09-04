September 13: A.S.K. Book Club - The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abiu Dare’

Join your senior friends and neighbors for a book club meeting about The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abiu Dare’.

The talk will be hosted by Marcie Horowitz, and will take place at 12:30 PM at the Lighthouse Room of the Key Biscayne Community Center. To read the full event flyer, click here.

The book is set in a rural Nigerian village, and tells the story of 14 year-old Adunni, a girl who yearns for an education to find her “louding voice” and be able to speak her truth. It has been described as “inspiring” by many, and follows a journey of navigation, difficulties, and adversities.

A.S.K Book Club is part of the larger “Active Seniors on the Key” project. To learn more about the program, click here.

For more information on the September 13 event, call 305-365-8953, email rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov, or click here.

